“I’d Punch My Mom for Wearing a Clippers Jersey”: LeBron James’ Words on Gloria James Come Out All Wrong Amidst Draymond Green Fiasco

LeBron James releases quite a statement about how he feels about any player on the LA Clippers

There may be a magnanimous chasm of a difference in class between them, but apparently, the rivalry of LA is still alive.

On one side, you have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall, forming a pretty intimidating big three.

On the Purple and Gold side, you have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Nice on paper, yet utter shambles when they play together.

Still, that hasn’t stopped LeBron James from throwing his all at his cross-town rivals when they play against one another. In fact, to further drive home his point about how much he hates Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, he made a rather strong point about his mother in a Clippers uniform.

Only problem is, given the Draymond Green controversy in the air at the moment, it appears that the statement really didn’t come at the best time.

LeBron James admits he would be ready to go at his mother Gloria James if she ever played for the Clippers

Many may say otherwise, but LeBron James always has been a competitor.

No matter who he knows, and how much he knows them, if he is playing against anyone, the man can never quite hold back… unless it’s defense he’s playing.

Jokes aside, this rule clearly would continue to apply, in an alternate universe where his mother, Gloria James, played in the NBA at the same time as him. But if she were a part of the LA Clippers especially, it appears his action would be just a tad bit more extreme. Take a look at the clip in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram

With the right context, of course, there is nothing wrong with this clip… or at least not that much wrong with it. However, as mentioned earlier, there is a certain something else in the air as well. And it more than just smells nasty.

Draymond Green’s punch directed at Jordan Poole make every fan squirm a little at LeBron James’s comments

Draymond Green really hasn’t been very easy to deal with for the Warriors, during this offseason.

He made it known to the public that he wants a max contract, with a full 2 years still left on his current deal. And now, while Jordan Poole has been engaged in contract talks with the franchise, he goes and does this.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

Countless sources reported that Poole’s behavior in the past week has been partially to blame. But in response to these reports, Stephen Curry has publically come out and called them false.

All-in-all, it’s clear to see why this has taken the NBA community by storm. And perhaps, that is exactly why it wasn’t the brightest idea to release LeBron James’s statement.

But hey, now that it’s out, you can rely on the NBA community to take full advantage, with no mercy whatsoever.

