LeBron James’ Mother Gloria Pens a Heartfelt Note for Bronny After Decision to Enter 2024 NBA Draft

USC guard Bronny James recently made a surprising announcement about his basketball future. James, who joined the Trojans last year in December after recovering from a heart condition, recently declared that he will be entering the 2024 NBA draft. Bronny will retain his college eligibility, while also testing his luck as a one-and-done athlete. Although many NBA pundits expressed their doubts about the decision, Bronny’s grandmother recently revealed that she has nothing but love and support for her grandson at this important juncture of his life.

Advertisement

James broke the news to the world via his Instagram recently, informing everyone that, “I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete…I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.”

Advertisement

Bronny declaring for the draft was definitely an occasion for festivities at the James household. While LeBron and Savannah have been supportive of Bronny’s decision, they are yet to voice their opinion publicly on the topic. On the other hand, LeBron’s mother and Bronny’s grandmother, Gloria James, couldn’t seem to hold back her happiness, as she penned a beautiful letter to Bronny, congratulating him. She shared the post on her Instagram, accompanied by a montage of Bronny’s pictures. The post read as follows,

“Congratulations grandson on your decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. I wish you the best in your new basketball journey. I pray that you remain healthy and happy during this next chapter in your life. I’m very excited to watch you on a professional level. I’m very proud of you and I wish you success and longevity. Love you much @bronny.”

Advertisement

Bronny declaring for this year’s draft has definitely brought up serious speculation surrounding James’ career. While teams know that he is a versatile athlete, a good defender, and a knockdown shooter, his potential as an NBA player is still in the dark. With Bronny just coming off a life-threatening medical condition, it’s understandable why a lot of scouts across the league look at him as just a “raw talent”. Therefore, a lot of NBA analysts have expressed their concerns about Bronny’s draft declaration on the back of an underwhelming college season.

Bronny James raises concern with draft declaration

Bronny James has raised a lot of eyebrows with his recent public declaration of joining this year’s NBA draft. While James gets a pass for his poor collegiate performance due to his health, his averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists don’t speak for much.

Many NBA personalities have been against Bronny’s decision to declare for the draft, stating that the only reason he might get picked is because of his father, LeBron James. LeBron has made his intentions of playing aside Bronny very vocal in the past.

As a prospect, Bronny is a diamond in the rough. James is blessed with his father’s vision and has great game sense. However, he will possibly be going to a team in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.