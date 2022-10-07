What Is Draymond Green’s Contract And Will He Sign For $164 Million With Lakers Following Jordan Poole Punch?

What is Draymond Green’s contract with the Warriors currently and will he sign with the Lakers amidst Jordan Poole drama?

Draymond Green has been dominating the news cycle for the past few days due to his altercation with Jordan Poole during Warriors practice. Not much was known of what actually transpired between the two until TMZ leaked footage of the brawl that showed Green sucker punching Poole in the face.

Given that it is upon the Warriors front office to handle this matter internally, fans are eagerly waiting to see what sort of a punishment the former DPOY is set to receive. For comparison, Bobby Portis was suspended for 8 games after getting into it with teammate Nikola Mirotic during practice many years.

With the fight being more intense than many anticipated, fans are questioning Draymond’s future with the team. It also aligns with uncertainty within Dray’s camp about what sort of an extension he would receive going forward.

What is Draymond Green’s contract?

Draymond Green signed a $100 million contract extension prior to the 2019 season that keeps him with the Golden State Warriors until the end of the 2024 season. The caveat here is that the final year of that contract (2023-24) is a player option year.

So, if Green were to opt out of his PO in the summer of 2023, he would be a free agent and would be free to sign with any team. This past offseason, the 4x NBA champ has made it clear he wants a max extension with the Dubs.

This would mean Joe Lacob and company shelling out $164 million over 5 years for him. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins already making 30 million+, the Warriors have little to no wiggle room to work with. Not to mention the fact that Jordan Poole will most probably sign a $130 million type contract over the next 4 years with the team, if they’re willing to pay.

Will Draymond Green leave the Warriors for the Lakers?

Trae Young took to Twitter to ask fans if Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was an elaborate plan of his to get to the Los Angeles Lakers somehow. Recent reporting has stated that Green would be more than willing to be a member of the purple and gold.

While it is hard to imagine him in a jersey other than a GSW one, Green is someone who certainly wants to be paid his worth. The Dubs would not have won 4 chips without the things he’s brought to the table.

With the podcast host being on incredibly great terms with LeBron James, a move to the Lakers could be on the horizon.

