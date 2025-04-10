When LeBron James Revealed a Lesson From His Grandmother That Allowed Him to Manage His Millions After Poverty

LeBron James climbed to the top of the mountain thanks to his hard work and unmatched determination. One that he still carries with him in the NBA to this day. The four-time NBA champion’s success on the court helped him net millions, but it was his cleverness off the court that helped him change lives. James doesn’t take all the credit himself. He remembers the wise words of someone very close to him who helped show him the way.

Back in 2011, LBJ was interviewed by The Talks about his meteoric rise to fame and fortune. The then 27-year-old superstar had just joined the Miami Heat after grinding for eight years in Cleveland — and was about to kick off a new chapter for his career. However, James never forgot the tough times he came from before morphing into an NBA legend. Fortunately, something his grandmother told him about being patient has never left his mind.

“I think I was smart about things,” LeGOAT said at the time.

“My grandmother taught me before she passed away, “The good things come to the guys who are patient, who are patient and thankful for what they have in front of them.” LeBron was referring to Freda James, his grandmother on his mother’s side, who helped take care of him and his younger brother Bryce when they were young.

Freda James passed away on Christmas Day in 1987, many years before LBJ became the global phenomenon he is today. “I’ll never forget that,” James added about his grandmother’s advice. Her words have not only stuck with the basketball icon but have helped him remain focused on what is important in his life. James became a massive overnight success. Yet the fame never seemed to bog him down, not even in 2011.

LeBron has donated over $100 million to charities

“I stay humble because tomorrow isn’t promised and you never know what may happen,” James mentioned later. The King has since given back to the same kids who faced the poverty he did when he was young.

In 2004, he formed the LeBron James Family Foundation, which helps young children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. As of 2024, James has donated over $100 million through his foundation and to other charities.

Another obstacle that James has helped combat is families facing homelessness. His foundation started housing kids in a transitional complex, ones who didn’t have a safe place to play or live. James and his foundations’ efforts have not only helped young children stay off the streets, but find a place to call home.

Yet none of this would have been possible without those who taught James the kindness in the world. Without Freda and her sound advice, LeBron might not be the man he is today.