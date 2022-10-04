“Nothing to Say on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”: Lebron James Responds Sharply When Asked About All-time Scoring Record and Lakers Legend

‘Curt’ wouldn’t be the word to use when defining LeBron James’s thoughts on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

After what felt like an eternity, the NBA is finally back… at least its preseason is.

The Warriors showed out, the Hornets most definitely didn’t along with so many others. And then, it was the Lakers’ turn.

105-75 to the Kings.

Not great.

That being said, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook were not played at all in the second half. So frankly, it isn’t all bad.

Something else that was positively terrible though, was the King’s 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists, on 0 for 7 from the field, and 0 of 2 from beyond the arc. He played over 15 minutes to earn himself such… beautiful stats.

Despite this game though, a reporter gathered up all his courage and asked LeBron James a peculiar question about the record and its holder after the game.

And well, his response was beyond interesting.

LeBron James is asked about his thoughts on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and potentially beating his record soon

Despite this horrible game, it is rather obvious that LeBron James will indeed be the one to break the record. But, given that he couldn’t make his a single shot from the field, it was probably a sore subject for the man.

So, when he was asked about it after the game, here is all he had to say on the topic.

In a world where it is pretty normal to praise anyone you’re asked about by the media, LeBron James has come out with this statement. Controversial doesn’t begin to define it.

Still, the man has already been asked this very same question about a billion times since last season. And having been forced to answer it over, and over, and over again, perhaps he’s just sick and tired of the whole thing.

Either way, Kareem’s response will likely be very much anticipated.

What is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record?

Of course, back in his day, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was pretty darn good. So much so that many even place him as the greatest center of all time.

Coming to the topic at hand here though, how many heaps of points did he have to score to set his much talked about scoring record?

Well, in a gargantuan 20 seasons in the league, the man amassed a stellar 38,387 points.

In comparison, LeBron James currently stands at 37,062 ahead of his 20th season.

Now the question remains- will he finally be anointed as the GOAT above Michael Jordan when he finally breaks this record?

