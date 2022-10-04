“Can I purchase a robot”: Investor Shaquille O’Neal is Enticed by Tesla’s Latest Prototype

As Elon Musk disclosed the prototype for a robot for AI Day 2022, Shaquille O’Neal expressed his interest in purchasing the Tesla product.

Elon Musk has been constantly shocking the world with his latest inventions. Recently, the CEO of Tesla Motors left Shaquille O’Neal impressed with the newly introduced robot prototype.

For those of you who don’t know, this past AI Day, Musk unveiled the prototype of “Optimus”. According to Elon, the robot is introduced to tackle several human problems.

“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible,” Musk said. It could eventually “help millions of people,” but the first uses will be in Tesla’s car factories, he said.

As soon as Elon disclosed his latest creation, the former Los Angeles Lakers legend seemed to be extremely hyped about the gadget. Not knowing whether Shaq was serious or not, he asked on social media whether he could purchase a robot.

can i purchase a robot — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Shaquille O’Neal desires to purchase Tesla’s “Optimus”

As soon as the 4-time NBA champ put out this question, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Optimus will look like R2-D2 next to you… 😂 — Purple Helix (@PurpleHelix_) October 2, 2022

Correction: Shaq is the Tesla Optimus bot. — Nik Ambrosch 🍕 (@nambrosch) October 4, 2022

Shaq with his robot pic.twitter.com/8kN9h8d1i4 — A variety of blue, white, and black pixels (@Blue_Spice_Boi) October 1, 2022

The 1-time MVP is known for being a spendthrift. To be honest, being the quirky individual he is, the Diesel is absolutely capable of splurging on a robot.

However, answering the 7-foot-1 big man’s question: the robot is projected to cost around $20,000 with delivery starting within 3-5 years. And with a staggering net worth of over $400 million, he would have no issue in acquiring one as soon as possible.

Once “Optimus” does launch, it will be extremely entertaining what the NBA icon does with his robot.

