“Scottie Pippen Did Just Fine!”: Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Once Stood Up for Robin in Front of Michael Jordan

NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen stood up for him when Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ hit Netflix

In the summer of 2020, Michael Jordan released a documentary from his 1997-98 NBA season. Titled ‘The Last Dance’, the Netflix docuseries covered the ’97-98 Chicago Bulls and their attempt to secure a second threepeat in the 90s.

In the 10-part series, we saw Michael Jordan’s journey from being drafted right to winning his 6th Championship. While the fans loved getting a whole new insight into the whole dynamic of the legendary team, MJ’s teammates weren’t happy about the same.

Scottie Pippen talked about the same and shared how Jordan made $10 Million for the series, whereas the others were given nothing.

Excerpts Released From Scottie Pippen’s Book Where He Goes Off on Michael Jordan, Says John Paxson Cried on The Phone and is Upset Jordan Got Paid $10 Million For “Last Dance” Doc and He Got $0 to Be Used as a Prop (Books Excerpts-Vids) https://t.co/MqUr8oC0uQ pic.twitter.com/nCP2ZoavCh — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) November 2, 2021

Larsa Pippen stood up for Scottie Pippen against Michael Jordan

In the second episode of the series, Michael Jordan focused on his Robin, Scottie Pippen. A lot of focus was on the fact that how Pippen and the Bulls’ front office were going through a rough time just before the start of the ’97-98 season. Scottie was in a 7-year, $18 Million deal, whereas Michael Jordan was drawing an excess of $30 Million for two straight seasons. Scottie got a surgery right before the season started, and this caused a great rift between him and the team.

The fans called him out for the same and claimed he was wrong for chasing the bag. His then-wife, Larsa Pippen, stepped up and defended him against the same allegation.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

Larsa Pippen called out the fans targeting Scottie and defended him by showing how he’d made $16 Million over MJ during his career.

What led to Larsa Pippen splitting from Scottie?

Married in 1997, Scottie and Larsa’s marriage was going well for 19 years. In October 2016, Scottie filed for divorce, after Larsa called the cops for the second time for ‘domestic disturbance.’

They reconciled and decided to shred these papers in 2017. However, in 2018, Larsa filed for divorce. Since then, it has been a messy affair. She was said to be going out with rapper Future, and then Malik Beasley. This resulted in Scottie and Larsa separating in 2021. Since then, Larsa has been rumored to be dating MJ’s son, Marcus Jordan.

