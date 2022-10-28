“You Better F*cking Win a Championship, Kobe Bryant!”: How Vanessa Bryant Motivated the Black Mamba to Be At the Top

Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant’s hard-working mentality never wavered once during his 20-year NBA career. It was the foremost cause of his acclaimed success.

The ‘Black Mamba’ exemplified what it meant to lead by example. His commitment to waking up and working on his craft at 4 am for years on out laid the foundation for his triumph.

Kobe Bryant on work ethic: pic.twitter.com/VRWoA9MvV7 — The Coaches’ Journal (@TheCoachJournal) May 4, 2020

For Bryant, it meant always being the hardest worker in the room. Waking up at 4 for his first workout, followed by a second workout at noon, which would then be followed by a third workout in the evening.

Mamba mentality personifies and resonates with most people for that very reason. To not take the life we have been awarded for granted, and to work hard to achieve our dreams.

His passion, love, and drive to be successful in the game of basketball will never be replicated.

Kobe Bryant on his wife’s competitiveness!

There are a handful of NBA athletes who possessed the work ethic Kobe Bryant held. A large factor for this immense was his wife Vanessa Bryant.

Given the ‘Black Mamba’s towering dedication to perfecting his craft, his wife Vanessa Bryant was as understanding as one could be. Her resolved support for him meant he could go to work composed and just focus on the task at hand.

Speaking at an interview back in 2019 with Patrick Bet-David at a ‘Valueentertainment’ event, Bryant spoke about a vast spectrum of topics. One of those highlighted just how integral Mrs. Bryant was to his success.

‘Bean’ stated-

“My wife, she’s as competitive as I am. She’s just like listen man if you’re going to be out here training eight hours a day and you going to spend nine months out of a year away from your family, you better fucking win a championship.”

Also read: “He Did but he was Just There as Father Figure”: Kobe Bryant Reveals Father Joe Bryant’s Contribution to NBA Career

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant initially met Vanessa Bryant at a shoot for a music video for the song ‘G’d up’ by “Tha Eastsida’s”, where she performed as a background dancer, all the way back in 1999. Bryant was 21, while Vanessa Bryant was just 17.

The pair since then have been married, and have had four children. Natalia Bryant the oldest, Gianna-Maria-Onore the second, Bianka Bella Bryant, and Capri Kobe Bryant.

Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant and his youngest daughter tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Despite this, Vanessa Bryant has carried on exhibiting the ‘Mamba Mentality’ and being a pillar of strength to her two daughters.

Also read: “Kobe Who? Stop Playing”: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Did Not Want To Believe The News Of The Lakers Legend’s Helicopter Crash