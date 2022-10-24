“Kobe Who? Stop Playing”: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Did Not Want To Believe The News Of The Lakers Legend’s Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant ran the city of LA for 20 years – the news of his crash came as the end of the world for the residents of California.

26th of January, 2020. The day LA came to a standstill California is usually a laid-back state, but it sank into a state of despair. The state had just lost its crown jewel-its knight in purple and gold armor. Kobe Bryant and nine other people crashed to their deaths, and the world has not been the same since.

It wasn’t believable-Kobe had just tweeted to LeBron James the night prior. He had witnessed the King pass his total number of points and was elated to see his younger brother do so in a Lakers uniform. Kobe was a man of few emotions during his playing days but was the most vocal afterward.

He believed everyone could achieve great things in life—provided they were willing to sacrifice for it. That kind of motivation permeated throughout the culture of LA for two decades. And when the news of his death came to light, nobody was ready for it. Not the fans, not Anthony Davis, and certainly not Bron.

AD recollects the story of the aftermath: He and Bron were fast asleep. He had woken up LeBron from his stupor and told him about the crash. “Kobe who?” was Bron’s reaction, because he was not ready to accept it.

The Los Angeles Lakers depended on their beacon of hope through desperate times – things were the darkest after the news

Nobody was ready—especially not the Lakers. The league took a break from the scheduled games, and the first game back was emotional for everybody. The Lakers played the Trailblazers in their first game after the news broke out. The game ended in the Trailblazers’ favor, with Damian Lillard spoiling the show.

The game was ripe with emotion, and no Laker had their emotions under control. But the season progressed in one of the most dramatic fashions, and the Lakers won the championship. Was it for Kobe Bryant? It was for him, with Bron lifting the championship with 24 on his finger.

Kobe Bryant may have held the world together – after his passing, the world has not been the same

LeBron James has been the most affected as a Laker-he had built his rapport during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Kobe led him like a big brother, and he needed that guidance. Until then, James was raw and needed the mentality of a serial winner to start gaining some silverware.

The world needed him as well, because his presence during Lakers games gave the fans and players confidence to win. The Lakers played their best basketball whenever he was around, and in general, the world was a nicer place.

Almost 3 years after his passing, the world is now slowly coming back to some semblance of normalcy.

