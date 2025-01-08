mobile app bar

Lando Norris’ Biographer Is Unsure if Lewis Hamilton Is Capable of Winning 2025 Title With Ferrari

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Lando Norris(L), Lewis Hamilton(R)
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

After an inconsistent start to the 2024 season, Ferrari’s development in the latter stages of the campaign made them competitive pretty much on every track, something Lewis Hamilton would have kept an eye on while he took part in his final races for Mercedes. Heading into the new season, Hamilton—now a Ferrari driver—would be hoping to capitalize on the Italian squad’s strong momentum to achieve his milestone eighth title win.

Hamilton‘s final three seasons at Mercedes were underwhelming, and the driver who once dominated with the Silver Arrows was reduced to a mere midfield contender. That’s one of the main reasons why Hamilton chose to join Ferrari in the first place since it looked like a team that would compete for the title.

However, Ben Hunt, who has written Lando Norris’ biography, is unsure about Hamilton winning the crown in 2025. “I think 2025 is going to be probably too much of a big ask,” Hunt said on the Autosport podcast. “I think it’s gonna be a massive year of learning for Lewis.” 

Hamilton spent 11 years at Brackley with Mercedes, who had supported him even during his junior career and McLaren years (2007-2012). This would be the first time he shifts camp to a team from outside of the UK, with Ferrari having a completely different environment and way of operating.

Moreover, his teammate Charles Leclerc should have the upper hand in the initial stages, mainly because he has been at Ferrari since 2019. Together, they are a formidable lineup on paper, and Hamilton will surely be a thorn in Leclerc’s side but 2025 will likely go the Monegasque’s way.

Hamilton’s confidence recovery

An aspect that would worry Ferrari is how defeated Hamilton looked in the latter stages of the 2024 season. His Mercedes car — the W15 — looked weak and under-par, and his confidence took a major hit since his ex-teammate George Russell was able to dominate him in qualifying.

Normally one of the best Qualifiers on the F1 grid, Hamilton—with 104 pole positions—will look to get his mojo back soon. He will go up against Leclerc, who is also pretty handy on a one-lap pace.

The off-season came at a good time for Hamilton, who would look to recharge himself both physically and mentally before suiting up for his new team, kickstarting a partnership that has been dubbed by many as the biggest in F1’s history.

