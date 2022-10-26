Lauri Markkanen Trumps 3 All-Stars Making $103 Million in Points Average Amid Jazz’s Torrid Run

Oct 11, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen has been one of the most unexpected stand-out players early in the 2022-2023 season.

Despite getting rid of their All-Star pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this offseason, the Utah Jazz is one of the best teams in the league. Starting their 2022-2023 season with an impressive 3-1 record, Will Hardy’s boys have put the league on notice. And there is one particular player who has been absolutely sensational – Lauri Markkanen.

Being acquired by the Jazz in the Mitchell deal, Markkanen showed extreme promise earlier in the summer. Playing for Finland, the 7-footer erupted for 27.9 points and 8.1 rebounds on 54.2% shooting, while leading his nation to the quarter-finals of the EuroBasket.

Seems like the 25-year-old has picked up right where he left off this past September. Being Utah’s go-to guy on the offensive side, Markkanen is a huge reason why the Utah-based franchise is unexpectedly sitting 4th in the stacked Western Conference.

Also Read: When Kevin Garnett Ranked Stephen Curry Over LBJ, Credited Warriors Star for Changing NBA

Lauri Markkanen has been averaging more points than Nikola Jokic and other All-Stars

Lauri has managed to improve his games by leaps and bounds. The Finnish youngster is currently averaging career-highs in points (21.5), rebounds (8.8), assists (3), and steals (1).

The forward’s 21.5 PPG is better than some of the most electric scorers in the league. Zach LaVine, who is earning $37 million this year, is putting up 21 PPG. Karl-Anthony Towns, earning $33.8 million this year, is averaging 20.3 PPG. And back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, earning $32.4 million this year, is recording 20.3 PPG.

In fact, before his 14-point, 6-rebound performance against the Rockets, “The Finnisher” had more PPG than the likes of Paul George, Bradley Beal, and Kyrie Irving, among other stars. And more rebounds than the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Steven Adams, and Anthony Davis, among several other big men.

Lauri Markkanen this season: More PPG than

— Ant

— PG13

— Beal

— Kyrie

— Zion

— Ingram More RPG than

— Sabonis

— Adams

— Capela

— Tatum

— AD

— Bam All-Star? pic.twitter.com/jb1MSNrQDC — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 24, 2022

What do Utah Jazz players and coaches think of Lauri’s recent performances?

A squad that is filled with the likes of talented individuals such as Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Collin Sexton, all praise Markkanen for his recent outbursts.

When asked Malik Beasley to talk about the starting forward’s recent performances, Beasley seemed very elated:

“Lauri Mak. That dude is so cold. I had no idea,” Malik Beasley said. “Every single game he does something else and I tell him, ‘You’re cold as (expletive).’ He’s shooting, getting to the rim, dunking the ball, moving around, he does everything for the team.”

Head coach Will Hardy also had a few praises for the European. Lauding his “versatility”, Hardy commended Markkanen:

“We need his versatility, and we’re going to ask him every night to do a variety of different things on both ends of the floor. I mean, he’s done everything from guard wings to guard (Nikola) Jokic. He’s handled in the pick-and-roll, he’s set some screens and he’s spaced the floor. As a coach, it’s a luxury to have a player that has that level of versatility.”

Going ahead, Lauri needs to keep up this incredible form of his, in order to put the Jazz in a comfortable position to advance to the postseason later in the campaign.

Also Read: Watch a Circus Shot from the Bulls Legend on the Golf Course!