LOL Worlds Finals DWG KIA vs EDG: Is LOL world ready for the rise of next dynasty?

LOL Worlds finals today will yet again host an Asian Finals between EDG and DWG KIA. Will coach kkOma Team give birth to the next dynasty in LOLeSports?

LOL semifinals were predictive enough. But, both T1 and Gen.G gave a good fight. Even though the odds are against EDG, can they pull the rugs under the defending champions?

A David beating a Goliath has been a rare sight at LOLeSports. But can we see one this year?

More often than not, underdogs seem to do the impossible and we have to say the odds are really against the Edward Gaming Team. Here we look at facts.

Does EDward Gaming have any chance at the Summoner’s Cup?

It presumably is a fortune to see these two brigades in the tests. Following their success in their domestic regions during summer, both DK and EDG came to Worlds because of the first seeds.

While utmost people allowed that EDG still wasn’t the stylish platoon in China, that belief snappily fell. As soon as FPX was unexpectedly excluded in Groups, EDG came China’s stylish shot at the title.

Their whole Worlds 2021 run, still, was met with ups and campo. First, they finished second in their group, losing the head-to-head with Faker and T1. While it wasn’t that much of a big deal since they advanced anyway, their alternate seed could’ve proved fatal.

Luckily, they avoided the worst adversary possible, DK. Rather, EDG ended up going against their domestic opponent’s RNG, snappily beating them 3-1.

Still, also during the Knockout stage, they were each gone. If suckers still had dubieties for this platoon.

In semis, they turned the runs in their favour against Gen.G, taking advantage of their one-dimensional playstyle. Taking down Bdd’s comfort picks, while also forcing Gen.G in inimical positions was crucial to palm … and that was thanks to EDG’s mid-jungle.

Scout and Jiejie have been similar harmonious aspects in EDG’s triumphs, as they’re responsible for transferring their pressure across the map. However, also they must find an opening in the mid-lane if EDG wants a shot at the title.

Facing Canyon and Showmaker, however, might be a fully different story. It will be Napoleon vs Aztecs.

Will DAMWON KIA Gaming win LOL Worlds finals again?



Speaking of DK, they’re coming into the series because of the pets. Undefeated in groups and only lost two series against T1 thus far within the whole event is an emotional feat.

It’s veritably rare to ascertain such a dominant force at Worlds and being harmonious altogether their gameplay. What was indeed more emotional, still, was how they also flipped the semifinals in their favour.

After being down 1-2, DK went back to their comfort playstyle a particularly aggressive Assasin brace that will transfer the cause to the highest lane. From a particular point of view, both brigades attempt to do an equivalent thing, but else.

While DK wants to balloon their top laner, EDG tries to spread their advantage towards bot lane, to their ADC Serpent. As a result, the series’ inflow is going to be decided from who’s suitable to induce a much bigger lead from their game plan.

Grounded on what we’ve seen thus far of their recent performances, Flandre doesn’t always admire the adversaries and might overcommit when it’s not necessary. On the opposite hand, DK’s bot lane really stepped up this Worlds.

Following all the counterreaction at MSI and therefore the first part of summer, Ghost and BeryL are veritably strong at absorbing pressure. Nevertheless, the drafts will play such a pivotal part during this series.

After numerous weeks of play, both brigades came familiar with the patch. Not only do they need to plant the strongest titleholders, but more importantly, they plant those most suited to their playstyle.

The guiding staff will play an important part in setting both brigades’ sins, conforming consequently. Anticipate titleholders like Lee Sin, Leblanc, Graves and Jayce at the event.

LOL Worlds Finals Predictions?

Like we preliminarily mentioned, DK is that the favourite to win the LOL Worlds Finals 2021. However, we’ll be watching a two-time World Champion, if they will continue with an equivalent performance that they had this whole event.

The question, still, is that if DK is going to be dominant against EDG. The solution on our behalf is to hold objectives and take fights around them. EDG have a tendency to overcommit.

We suppose that EDG has unarguably one among the best ADC within the whole world in Serpent. If the platoon is in a position to offer him the proper tools, he can fluently carry games.

Unfortunately, this is frequently not an ADC-centric meta and sharpshooters are not really the protagonists during a platoon composition. By assaying the meta, the loftiest side of the chart may be a lot more important.

And DK is clearly the stronger out of the 2. Our vaticination may be a 3-2 for DK.

Watch the finals here on the Official LOL stream on Twitch.

