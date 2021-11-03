PGL Stockholm Major 2021 Format: What is the new Swiss System seen first in ESL?

As knockout stages close in, 8 teams left out of 24 vie for the ultimate glory in CS: GO at PGL Stockholm Major 2021. Do the big names and community expectations matter?
Counter strike majors have been the ultimate dream for many a pro player. Even mechanical Gods like s1mple have been unable to clinch a single Major to date. Mechanical God or not, skill and teammates play a big role.
Stockholm Major 2021 is organised by PGL under the strict scrutiny of Valve. Counter-Strike Global Offensive Majors are organised only once a year. This year the event takes place at Avicii Arena, Stockholm.
Last year, ESL One: Rio 2020 was cancelled due to pandemic concerns. Astralis, the four-time major winners, are out in group stages and everyone was raring for the most important CSGO event of the year.
⭐️Ready, set, GO!
🏆24 teams, 1 dream.
📆Save the date: October 26#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/CYPivGNfQR
— PGL (@pglesports) October 11, 2021
Stockholm Major 2021 Swiss Format Explained.
- The New Challengers Stage: October 26th – 29th, 2021
- 16 Team Swiss System Format
- Elimination and Advancement matches are BO3
- All other matches are BO1
- The Buchholz system is used to seed matches from Round 3 to 5
- The top 8 Teams proceed to The New Legends Stage
- The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated
- 16 Team Swiss System Format
- The New Legends Stage: October 30th – November 2nd, 2021
- 16 Team Swiss System Format
- Elimination and Advancement matches are BO3
- All other matches are Bo1
- The Buchholz system is used to seed matches from Round 3 to 5
- The top 8 Teams proceed to The New Champions Stage
- The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated
- 16 Team Swiss System Format
- The New Champions Stage: November 4th – 7th, 2021
- Single-Elimination bracket
- All matches are BO3
📅PGL Major Stockholm 2021 – Playoffs Bracket#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/d2YvyOTzev
— PGL (@pglesports) November 2, 2021
How the seeding process works in Stockholm Major (the next step is applied on tie).
-
Challenger Stage
- Challenger teams are seeded higher than Contender teams
- Teams are ordered by their overall placement from their respective Regional Major Rankings (1st place in a region higher than the 2nd placed teams from all other regions)
- Teams are ordered by the strength of their Region
- European teams are seeded higher than North American teams
- North American teams are seeded higher than CIS teams
- CIS teams are seeded higher than teams from South America, Asia and Oceania
- Teams from South America, Asia and Oceania are randomly ordered
🌟16-13 for @NIP on Inferno and everything will be concluded on Ancient!
✅@NIP – @CPHFlames 1-1#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/Bki62oV3lk
— PGL (@pglesports) November 2, 2021
-
Legends Stage
- Legend teams are seeded higher than teams from the Challenger Stage
- Legend teams
- Teams are ordered by their overall placement from their respective Regional Major Rankings (1st place in a region higher than the 2nd placed teams from all other regions)
- Teams are ordered by the strength of their Region
- European teams are seeded higher than North American teams
- North American teams are seeded higher than CIS teams
- Teams from the Challenger Stage
- Teams with a better record in the Challenger Stage are seeded higher (3-0 higher than 3-1)
- A team with a higher Buchholz score from the Challenger Stage is seeded higher
- A team with a higher seed from the Challenger Stage is seeded higher (Seed #1 from the Challenger Stage higher than Seed #2)
-
Champions Stage
-
- Teams with a better record in the Legends Stage are seeded higher (3-0 higher than 3-1)
- A team with a higher Buchholz score from the Legends Stage is seeded higher
- A team with a higher seed from the Legends Stage is seeded higher (Seed #1 from the Legends Stage higher than Seed #2)
-
Your voices have been heard.
The PGL CSGO Major Stockholm 2021 talent team will be with you inside Avicii Arena.
— Silviu Stroie (@ssilviu) October 8, 2021
The remaining matches in Stockholm Major.
Knockouts Day 9 (Thursday, November 4)
|ID
|Team
|vs
|Team
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|QF1
|Heroic
|vs
|VP
|08:30
|11:30
|15:30
|QF2
|G2
|vs
|NIP
|12:00
|15:00
|19:00
Knockouts Day 10 (Friday, November 5)
|ID
|Team
|vs
|Team
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|QF3
|Gambit
|vs
|FURIA
|08:30
|11:30
|15:30
|QF4
|NAVI
|vs
|Vitality
|12:00
|15:00
|19:00
Knockouts Day 11 (Saturday, November 6)
|ID
|Team
|vs
|Team
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|SF1
|Winner QF1
|vs
|Winner QF2
|08:30
|11:30
|15:30
|SF2
|Winner QF3
|vs
|Winner QF4
|12:00
|15:00
|19:00
Grand Finals Day 12 (Sunday, November 7)
|ID
|Team
|vs
|Team
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|SM
|Showmatch Team 1
|vs
|Showmatch Team 2
|09:00
|12:00
|18:00
|GF
|Winner SF1
|vs
|Winner SF2
|12:00
|15:00
|20:00
Prize pool distribution and tournament circuit points.
The current total prize pool sits at $2 million. Prize money for teams falling in places from 9th to 16th is awarded $17,500. The bottom 8 receive nothing at all.
Tournament circuit points distribution is much harsher. Only the top 8 teams receive any semblance of points for Blast premier. The bottom 16 only receive participation points for Pro Tour.
|Tournament Circuit Points
|Place
|Pro Tour
|BLAST Premier
|1st
|1800 pts
|World Final + 4000 pts
|2nd
|1400 pts
|2000 pts
|3rd – 4th
|1100 pts
|1250 pts
|5th – 8th
|700 pts
|375 pts
|9th – 11th
|330 pts
|–
|12th – 14th
|200 pts
|–
|15th – 16th
|105 pts
|–
|17th – 19th
|60 pts
|–
|20th – 22nd
|20 pts
|–
Prize Pool
|#
|Prize
|Team
|1st
|$1,000,000
|2nd
|$300,000
|3rd – 4th
|$140,000
|3rd – 4th
|$140,000
|5th – 8th
|$70,000
|5th – 8th
|$70,000
|5th – 8th
|$70,000
|5th – 8th
|$70,000
|9th – 11th
|$17,500
|Entropiq
|9th – 11th
|$17,500
|FaZe
|9th – 11th
|$17,500
|CPHF
|12th – 14th
|$17,500
|Astralis
|12th – 14th
|$17,500
|MOUZ
|12th – 14th
|$17,500
|Liquid
|15th – 16th
|$17,500
|EG
|15th – 16th
|$17,500
|ENCE
|17th – 19th
|BIG
|17th – 19th
|Movistar Riders
|17th – 19th
|Spirit
|20th – 22nd
|Renegades
|20th – 22nd
|TYLOO
|20th – 22nd
|paiN
|23rd 24th
|Shark Esports
|23rd – 24th
|GODSENT
You can watch the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 here on Twitch.
