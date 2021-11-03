PGL Stockholm Major 2021 Format: What is the new Swiss System seen first in ESL?

As knockout stages close in, 8 teams left out of 24 vie for the ultimate glory in CS: GO at PGL Stockholm Major 2021. Do the big names and community expectations matter?

Counter strike majors have been the ultimate dream for many a pro player. Even mechanical Gods like s1mple have been unable to clinch a single Major to date. Mechanical God or not, skill and teammates play a big role.

Stockholm Major 2021 is organised by PGL under the strict scrutiny of Valve. Counter-Strike Global Offensive Majors are organised only once a year. This year the event takes place at Avicii Arena, Stockholm.

Last year, ESL One: Rio 2020 was cancelled due to pandemic concerns. Astralis, the four-time major winners, are out in group stages and everyone was raring for the most important CSGO event of the year.

Stockholm Major 2021 Swiss Format Explained.

The New Challengers Stage: October 26th – 29th, 2021 16 Team Swiss System Format Elimination and Advancement matches are BO3 All other matches are BO1 The Buchholz system is used to seed matches from Round 3 to 5 The top 8 Teams proceed to The New Legends Stage The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated



The New Legends Stage: October 30th – November 2nd, 2021 16 Team Swiss System Format Elimination and Advancement matches are BO3 All other matches are Bo1 The Buchholz system is used to seed matches from Round 3 to 5 The top 8 Teams proceed to The New Champions Stage The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated



The New Champions Stage: November 4th – 7th, 2021 Single-Elimination bracket All matches are BO3



How the seeding process works in Stockholm Major (the next step is applied on tie).

Challenger Stage Challenger teams are seeded higher than Contender teams Teams are ordered by their overall placement from their respective Regional Major Rankings (1st place in a region higher than the 2nd placed teams from all other regions) Teams are ordered by the strength of their Region European teams are seeded higher than North American teams North American teams are seeded higher than CIS teams CIS teams are seeded higher than teams from South America, Asia and Oceania Teams from South America, Asia and Oceania are randomly ordered



Legends Stage Legend teams are seeded higher than teams from the Challenger Stage Legend teams Teams are ordered by their overall placement from their respective Regional Major Rankings (1st place in a region higher than the 2nd placed teams from all other regions) Teams are ordered by the strength of their Region European teams are seeded higher than North American teams North American teams are seeded higher than CIS teams Teams from the Challenger Stage Teams with a better record in the Challenger Stage are seeded higher (3-0 higher than 3-1) A team with a higher Buchholz score from the Challenger Stage is seeded higher A team with a higher seed from the Challenger Stage is seeded higher (Seed #1 from the Challenger Stage higher than Seed #2)

Champions Stage Teams with a better record in the Legends Stage are seeded higher (3-0 higher than 3-1) A team with a higher Buchholz score from the Legends Stage is seeded higher A team with a higher seed from the Legends Stage is seeded higher (Seed #1 from the Legends Stage higher than Seed #2)



Your voices have been heard.

The PGL CSGO Major Stockholm 2021 talent team will be with you inside Avicii Arena. — Silviu Stroie (@ssilviu) October 8, 2021

The remaining matches in Stockholm Major.

Knockouts Day 9 (Thursday, November 4)

ID Team vs Team PDT EDT GMT QF1 Heroic vs VP 08:30 11:30 15:30 QF2 G2 vs NIP 12:00 15:00 19:00

Knockouts Day 10 (Friday, November 5)

ID Team vs Team PDT EDT GMT QF3 Gambit vs FURIA 08:30 11:30 15:30 QF4 NAVI vs Vitality 12:00 15:00 19:00

Knockouts Day 11 (Saturday, November 6)

ID Team vs Team PDT EDT GMT SF1 Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 08:30 11:30 15:30 SF2 Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 12:00 15:00 19:00

Grand Finals Day 12 (Sunday, November 7)

ID Team vs Team PST EST GMT SM Showmatch Team 1 vs Showmatch Team 2 09:00 12:00 18:00 GF Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 12:00 15:00 20:00

Prize pool distribution and tournament circuit points.

The current total prize pool sits at $2 million. Prize money for teams falling in places from 9th to 16th is awarded $17,500. The bottom 8 receive nothing at all.

Tournament circuit points distribution is much harsher. Only the top 8 teams receive any semblance of points for Blast premier. The bottom 16 only receive participation points for Pro Tour.

Tournament Circuit Points Place Pro Tour BLAST Premier 1st 1800 pts World Final + 4000 pts 2nd 1400 pts 2000 pts 3rd – 4th 1100 pts 1250 pts 5th – 8th 700 pts 375 pts 9th – 11th 330 pts – 12th – 14th 200 pts – 15th – 16th 105 pts – 17th – 19th 60 pts – 20th – 22nd 20 pts –

Prize Pool

# Prize Team 1st $1,000,000 2nd $300,000 3rd – 4th $140,000 3rd – 4th $140,000 5th – 8th $70,000 5th – 8th $70,000 5th – 8th $70,000 5th – 8th $70,000 9th – 11th $17,500 Entropiq 9th – 11th $17,500 FaZe 9th – 11th $17,500 CPHF 12th – 14th $17,500 Astralis 12th – 14th $17,500 MOUZ 12th – 14th $17,500 Liquid 15th – 16th $17,500 EG 15th – 16th $17,500 ENCE 17th – 19th BIG 17th – 19th Movistar Riders 17th – 19th Spirit 20th – 22nd Renegades 20th – 22nd TYLOO 20th – 22nd paiN 23rd 24th Shark Esports 23rd – 24th GODSENT

You can watch the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 here on Twitch.

