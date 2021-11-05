Riders Republic elite gear: Fastest way to get elite Bikes in Riders Republic

Riders republic elite bikes are the rarest and most difficult obtainable items in-game. With RNG in play, there is an incredibly low chance to get one, let alone the entire set.

The Riders Republic is quite a thoughtful game with the best bits from everywhere. The beauty of the game lies in the simplicity and accessibility of the game for everyone.

Riders republic is an extremely grindy game (need to put in a good amount of hours). And that the reward is more enticing when you receive it. Relics and gears till expert are easy to score and find.

Elite gears cannot be bought. These are items that you can receive only through gameplay. Level up rewards are your only chance.

There are 4 kinds of collectable gear in-game. We are mostly looking into Slope Bikes and FreeRide Bikes today. We are also not covering relics and funkies.

In total there are 14(fourteen) elite bikes in-game. All but some are mysteries. Stats, handling. livery, chassis and manufacturers are unknown.

There is hardly any information to provide on the specifics of each bike. We could only receive 4 to date, even though we unlocked gears from every other rarity.

The fastest way to level up is the fastest way to receive elite bikes.

There are a couple of ways to earn yourself Riders Republic Elite gear. The first is through Sponsorship contracts. As of now, we know that the Santa Cruz sponsorship rewards include an Elite Bike.

The other way is through Career level-up rewards. There are 5 different careers to choose from in Riders Republic. They are as follows:

Bike Race Bike Tricks Snow Race Snow Tricks Air

Of all the careers, the Freestyle Tricks is the most viable one for the strategy to work flawlessly. When farming for Experience, efficiency is key to achieving the maximum possible levels within the shortest amount of time.

For this particular career, we found an event to farm the most levels in the shortest possible time. The event is called Bangers and Crash. It is a Bike Tricks/Freestyle event.

At elite difficulty on completion with 10 stars, gives you 3200 XP ( 1200 from career rank and 2000 for completion). The event takes under 50 seconds to complete with an Expert bike rated at 650 or more.

Chose your career and try to level up as fast as you can.

After an hour of grinding at level 23, we gained 10 levels in 1 hour. We reached level 40 in Bike Tricks.

That gave us a lot of Expert bikes but also gave us some Elites. We received 3 Elite FreeRide Bikes too. And you have to understand it is all based on RNG.

Luck is a factor for getting the Ultimate career gears in RidersRepublic. That makes the Elite Bikes a thing to flex against your Gamer peers on mountain slopes.

