“LeBron James and Co. Are Going to Miss the Play-In?”: Skip Bayless Surprisingly Defends Lakers in a New Tirade

LeBron James is undoubtedly the greatest player in the modern NBA. He has been so dominant that most NBA analysts and experts worship the ground he walks on.

However, one expert who has been consistent in his criticism of The King is Skip Bayless. You could even call him a bonafide LeBron hater.

That being said, in a strange turn of events, Skip recently shocked the basketball world. How? By defending James on national television.

Skip Bayless defends LeBron James after Shannon Sharpe criticizes both him and the Lakers

Freaky Friday must have come late for the cast of UNDISPUTED. Seeing as Skip Bayless switched places with Shannon Sharpe by defending LeBron James.

Yes, in a shocking turn of events Skip defended The King, from the criticisms of the No.1 LeBron fan, Shannon Sharpe. Bayless was forced into the situation after Sharpe claimed the Lakers wouldn’t even make the Play-in tournament.

“You’re telling me that a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook who is now the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year, will miss the Play-In?! How is that possible?” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/8DO03bjnsQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 10, 2022

Bayless could not fathom Sharpe’s take. Even going so far as to state that a team featuring LeBron, Anthony Davis, and a Sixth Man favorite Russell Westbrook is a good team.

It certainly is a weird turn of events. However, it didn’t take long for that attitude to quickly change.

Skip Bayless claims the LeBron-led Lakers are impossibly bad this season

The Lakers currently find themselves with a 2-9 record. A record that doesn’t exactly put LeBron James in a good light. However, Skip believes things could have been much worse if it wasn’t for Matt Ryan.

If Matt Ryan doesn’t hit a miracle shot at the end of regulation against the Pelicans, the Lakers are 1-10. That’s impossibly bad. https://t.co/o0RK0ILLFs — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 10, 2022

Nice to see that Bayless’ defense of LeBron was short-lived. Now he’s back to criticizing The King and his subordinates at the Lakers.

