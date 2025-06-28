“LeBron James Took It the Wrong Way”: Michael Beasley Opens Up on Being Mistreated by NBA Stars All His Life

The NBA has branded itself as a brotherhood, but unfortunately, every family has their differences. Michael Beasley was the black sheep of the league during his 11-year career. He recently broke his silence on the mistreatment he experienced at the hands of the stars he looked up to.

Advertisement

Though he had a solid career, Beasley didn’t reach the potential that was expected of him as the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He did play against some of the best talent the league has ever seen, though, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant included.

Although Beasley was an NBA player, he was also a fan just like anyone else. His first interaction with some of the league’s biggest stars didn’t go as he anticipated.

“I walk up to Shaq in Phoenix, this was my second year in the league at All-Star,” Beasley said on the 3’s and Ones podcast with Dwight Howard. “I was so nervous, I just wanted to say what’s up cause my mother loved him. He just brushed me off.”

At the time, Beasley was one of the league’s rising young stars. O’Neal’s dismissal weighed heavily on his heart. It made matters worse when another one of the league’s biggest stars didn’t accept his friendship.

“The first time I met LeBron, I was so nervous,” Beasley revealed. “He took it the wrong way, and then he just ain’t want to be my friend. That s**t hurt my feelings so bad.”

James and Beasley were able to reconcile their differences later when Beasley played alongside the league’s all-time leading scorer during the 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat. But the two were never able to establish the friendship that Beasley hoped they could form.

Even Howard and Beasley had a rocky start to their friendship. They first met in high school. Beasley’s first impression of Howard wasn’t the best, since the 6-foot-10 big man was flirting with his sister.

Looking back at it, the two can share a hearty laugh about the experience. Although it’s great that they can move forward, it doesn’t erase the poor experiences from Beasley’s past. Perhaps with a bit more guidance from his peers, Beasley’s career could’ve gone down a different path.