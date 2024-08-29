LeBron James Backs Kevin Durant’s Claim: Simone Biles Would Nail a Dunk Effortlessly

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history and is considered by many to be one of the greatest Olympians ever. When she was adding more medals to her collection at the Paris Olympics, Kevin Durant made a tall claim on her behalf.

The Suns superstar posted, “I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish.” On the latest episode of The Shop, Damson Idris asked LeBron James who could jump higher between him and the gymnast. Without hesitation, the four-time MVP claimed he wholeheartedly backs Durant’s claim that Biles can dunk and will give him tough competition. He said,

“Listen, if you’ve seen, Kevin Durant tweeted that he truly believes that if you threw the ball to the rim, Simone will go up and dunk it, for sure. She’s not even real. She’s something different. I wouldn’t be surprised if we like turned around and she was like flipping across the buildings and just land, you know…She’s just incredible, man.”

I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish. #bounce — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 1, 2024

Everything about “GOAT Biles,” as she’s rightfully called, is impressive. Despite standing at only 4-foot-8-inches, the gymnast made players like James and Durant, considered genetically blessed, vouch for her ability to dunk.

This isn’t the first time James heaped praise on the 27-year-old. In 2021, the Lakers superstar came across a clip of an exceptional vault performance from the gymnastics sensation. Her leap and clean landing blew him away. He shared the clip on X and captioned it,

“MY GOODNESS @Simone_Biles!!”

James and Durant showing their appreciation for Biles is pretty apt. Most gymnasts retire in their early 20s and only a handful even compete in their mid-20s. Biles is 27 and still among the finest gymnasts in the world. Her longevity is comparable to the two legendary forwards’ unmatched durability. Both players came into the league as teenagers and are still going strong.

James is entering his 22nd season, while Durant will be in his 17th. They are still among the best players in the NBA and carried their nation to a gold medal win at the Paris Olympics. Biles too added four medals to the US’ tally.

She captured the gold medal in Women’s Artistic Individual All-Around, Women’s Artistic Team All-Around, and Women’s Vault Artistic gymnastics. She also won a silver in the Women’s Floor Artistic gymnastics event. The trio’s contributions to their respective sports have deservedly earned them the GOAT moniker. However, they are far from done.