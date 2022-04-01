“LeBron James cannot carry franchises like Tom Brady can!”: Colin Cowherd breaks down the Lakers’ Superstar’s cyclic journey in the NBA

LeBron James has a routine of switching teams in four-year cycles. Analyst and media personality Colin Cowherd talks about the journeyman.

It is no secret that LeBron plays in a team for only four years. He has done this twice over the last 12 years and it looks like his newest venture in LA is approaching its end.

The King has always kept moving in and around the league. He has won titles with three different franchises, becoming the first and only player to do so.

No player today can match his ability on the court. The fact that he has delivered titles in different franchises speaks volumes about him.

The wake that LeBron James leaves in his path: Colin Cowherd reacts

While the amount of success, reception, and love a team receives with LeBron is undoubtedly great, the aftermath is cause for concern. LeBron comes in, teams make trades, they win, then they get tired, and start losing.

The fatigue of playing with LeBron wears teams out. He leaves them without draft picks, and a future that is seemingly bleak.

Is reality settling in for LeBron? “They are now Cleveland when he left. They are now Miami when he left — a mess.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/VRMzpHoLLi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2022

Colin Cowherd echoes Brian Windhorst’s sentiments about why LeBron only plays in four-year increments. However, Colin is also quick to point out that James is thriving in LA.

He adds that now, in LA things might change. The power shift will go from LeBron’s hands to the organization. Here they just might be able to trade him to secure the franchise’s future.

Colin also adds that Tom Brady can seemingly carry franchises, while LBJ cannot.

Will LeBron yield his power? Can Los Angeles trade one of the greatest players of all time? Or will they find harmony in the off-season? These are big questions that only time can answer.

