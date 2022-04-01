“LeBron James averaged 30+ with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson and he’s doing it again”: Lakers superstar is putting up 30+ 16 years later with Joel Embiid and Giannis

LeBron James, Giannis, and Joel Embiid are all averaging 30+ points, with James having 30+ with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson in 2006.

While LeBron James may not be having a great season when it comes to his Los Angeles Lakers falling in and out of the play-in, his individual stats from on the year are quite absurd. He’s leading the scoring title race by averaging 30.1 points per game, the same number as Giannis and merely 0.1 ahead of Joel Embiid.

The narrative surrounding James’s age has been hammered into NBA fans’ heads for months on end but the frequency with which it happens shouldn’t take away from the greatness that he’s been displaying night in and night out.

Unlike his two scoring title competitors, Giannis and Embiid, LeBron James hasn’t been able to further his point average as of recent. This is due to him being sidelined for an ankle injury as the Lakers’ Playoff hopes seem to fade.

LeBron James averaged 30 points in 2006 and is doing it again in 2022.

Kobe Bryant was in his absolute offensive prime in 2006. Allen Iverson was nearing the end of his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers but was just as potent in ‘06 as he was during his MVP season. LeBron James, a 3rd year player, averaged 30+ points with the two 1996 draftees.

Fast-forward 16 years later and a 37 year old LeBron James is averaging 30+ points once again. The fact that James was essentially in a version of his prime when 1996 draftees were in their prime and is now dominating with guys drafted in 2013 and ‘14 in their prime should tell fans exactly what they need to know about James’s longevity.

PPG leader: LeBron — 30.1 PPG

Giannis — 30.1 PPG

With the San Antonio Spurs hot on their heels, the Lakers will need all the firepower they can muster in order to make the 10th seed. Luckily for them, the Spurs have quite the gauntlet coming up following their back-to-back games against the Portland Trailblazers.