Basketball

“LeBron James averaged 30+ with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson and he’s doing it again”: Lakers superstar is putting up 30+ 16 years later with Joel Embiid and Giannis

“LeBron James averaged 30+ with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson and he’s doing it again”: Lakers superstar is putting up 30+ 16 years later with Joel Embiid and Giannis
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"To whom it may concern Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently NBA’s best player": Shannon Sharpe puts the Greek Freak above LeBron James and Kevin Durant
Next Article
"If you are 'God' Kevin Durant, what does that make Giannis Antetokounmpo?": LeBron James gets caught in crossfire between Fox Sports analyst and Slim Reaper over a heated Twitter exchange
NBA Latest Post
"If you are 'God' Kevin Durant, what does that make Giannis Antetokounmpo?": LeBron James gets caught in crossfire between Fox Sports analyst and Slim Reaper over a heated Twitter exchange
“If you are ‘God’ Kevin Durant, what does that make Giannis Antetokounmpo?”: LeBron James gets caught in crossfire between Fox Sports analyst and Slim Reaper over a heated Twitter exchange

Kevin Durant and Nick Wright go back and forth as the FS1 analyst Tweets about…