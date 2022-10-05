“Lebron James Is the Best SF in Basketball!”: Shannon Sharpe Is Adamant That the King Is Still the Best Small Forward Despite GMs Voting for Kevin Durant

The NBA’s GMs have voted Kevin Durant as the best small forward in the league. However, Shannon Sharpe still believes in LeBron James!

The 2022-2023 season of the NBA is almost upon us, and fans cannot wait. That being said, preseason is keeping everyone on their toes.

One of the many great things about it is all the speculation. Especially when it comes to analysing the highly anticipated NBA GM survey.

The survey provides information about all the expectations general managers have for the upcoming season. This includes a list of the league’s best players by position, and the small forward list has Kevin Durant in first ahead of LeBron James. Something many do not agree with.

Also Read: Savannah James Once Revealed Her and LeBron James Wouldn’t Settle For Mediocrity From Bronny James And Her Kids

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James is still the best small forward in the league ahead of Kevin Durant

General managers around the NBA have sent their votes in and the results are out. Kevin Durant is the best small forward in the league according to the NBA GM Survey.

Durant finished ahead of the likes of Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, but not everyone is happy with the results. In fact, Shannon Sharpe claims that LeBron James, who came in at fourth, is still the best small forward in the league!

NBA GMs voted Kevin Durant as the best small forward in the NBA, LeBron ranked 4th-best: “They keep trying to find ways to disrespect greatness instead of appreciating it. I still believe LeBron James is the best SF in basketball, he can do things KD can’t do.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/YHYH063vIZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 5, 2022

Sharpe was livid with the results, going so far as to say that if was disrespectful to LeBron’s greatness as a player. Even suggesting that The King can do things that KD can’t.

Unfortunately for Shannon, the GMs of the league have spoken, and James has fallen behind Durant. As he did in last season’s survey.

Kevin Durant was voted the best small forward in the league last year as well, beating LeBron James

There can be no denying that King James is one of the greatest players of all time. That being said, many do not believe he is the best in the league anymore, as seen when he lost out to KD in the GM votes last year as well.

Durant had close to 67% of the votes last season, compared to the 45% he has this year. However, at the end of the day, it all depends on who wants it more, and LeBron always has a hunger for winning.

Also Read: “Anthony Davis Should Take the Keys From LeBron James Now”: Kevin Garnett Warns Lakers Against Kawhi Leonard and Clippers