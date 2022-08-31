F1

“Lewis Hamilton just couldn’t believe it had happened” – Valtteri Bottas says 7-time world champion had tough time accepting Abu Dhabi controversy

"Lewis Hamilton just couldn’t believe it had happened” - Valtteri Bottas says 7-time world champion had tough time accepting Abu Dhabi controversy
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"Biggest fraud in Indian cricket": KL Rahul memes and funniest Twitter reactions after struggling innings vs Hong Kong
Next Article
Michael Jordan gave Isiah Thomas 49 reasons to never "freeze him out" of an All-Star game
F1 Latest News
"Lewis Hamilton just couldn’t believe it had happened” - Valtteri Bottas says 7-time world champion had tough time accepting Abu Dhabi controversy
“Lewis Hamilton just couldn’t believe it had happened” – Valtteri Bottas says 7-time world champion had tough time accepting Abu Dhabi controversy

Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate says the F1 legend was ‘quiet’ and took time to recover…