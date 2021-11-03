Lewis Hamilton presented the award for Sports Innovator at WSJ Innovator Awards in New York

Seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded the first-ever Sports Innovator Award by Wall Street Journal at the WSJ Innovator Awards 2021

WSJ Magazine held its 11th Annual Innovator Awards in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art.

The Mercedes driver was awarded the Sports Innovator award by the Magazine. The first of its kind. The awards honour the big names in a variety of fields such as fashion, art, philanthropy, design, literature and more.

Hamilton was presented the honour for his philanthropic work towards adding more diversity to the world of Formula One as well as engineering and other sciences. He aims to see children from underrepresented backgrounds be given more opportunities to explore the aforementioned fields.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton talks about upsetting F1 bosses with his various anti-racism messages

The British driver attended the awards ceremony in a bright blue two-piece suit with biker boots. The evening was one of glitz and glamour as several big stars from varying fields walked the carpet. Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X, and Kim Kardashian were some of the attendees.

‘Thank you to Christina for the amazing award. I feel incredibly humbled by the kindness that you have shown me.

‘Hope everyone has a wonderful night,’ said the 36-year-old Briton as he accepted the prestigious award.

Hamilton’s ‘extravagance’ polarises people yet again

Despite his success on and off track, Hamilton is one of the most polarising figures in the sport today. Even Motorsport journalist Jeremy Clarkson has openly attacked the iconic driver.

The ex-Top Gear presenter who allegedly got fired over a sandwich had plenty to say about Hamilton, even going as far as saying he would like to “throw something at him.”

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff shared his opinion on the reception of Hamilton’s beliefs and extravagance.

Ah. Clever. Only Hamilton on the track. That way he can’t hit anybody — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 1, 2021

“He had a lot of success immediately with McLaren, and the story of his earlier life, the financial struggles, the racism he was exposed to, is not something that was ever in the public eye.

“People didn’t see that. What they saw was a young man coming into Formula 1 and being successful from the get-go. And because he is also an extravagant person that polarises further. People can’t cope with it.

“Is there fundamental racism in the world, too? Perhaps there is. But I think more importantly all of us lose more than we win, every day, and it is very difficult then for people to cope with a person they think has it all, who wins all the time.”