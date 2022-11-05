Faker Military Service 2022: When will the LoL star actually go for mandatory Korean military service?

For the las few years Faker has been one of the most prominent League of Legends players. He plays for T1 and hails from South Korea. As a mandatory rule, military service for a certain years is a compulsion for all adult men. An adult man has to enroll in the military service before he turns 29 years of age. Many people have been wondering when Faker will have to retire from his glorious LoL career and move to fulfilling his duties towards his nation. For now, he is gearing up to be a part of the LoL Worlds Final 2022, and is aiming towards his fourth title win. Here are all the details regarding Faker Military Service 2022. Faker has been able to delay his military service for a while now but he will soon turn 28, so he will have to go.

While the service might be inevitable for the majority of the people, there are a certain few cases in which the person can be exempted from taking up military service. Few of these include men who are “outstanding athletes” and have beenable to “enhance the national prestige.” The 2022 Asian Games gold medal would have been one of the ways in which Faker could avoid military service but that has been postponed to next year.

Will Faker have to take up military service in 2022?

As a norm, every high school passout, male adult has to take up military service in South Korea. Since Faker dropped out of high school, he was given a some kind of exemption from the service. But, for now, he is not completely let go off, scot free. He will have to undertake some kind of public or community service later on.

The whole question started when the Korean government, in order to provide some kind of leeway to the Korean stars made the military joining age to 30. However, Esports athletes were not a part of the list.

As far as Deft, his high school friend and current competition at the Worlds 2022 is concerned, he also dropped out of high school. However, the only difference between the two is the fact that Deft did few of his certifications that his qualifications equivalent to that of a high school passout. This means that he will have to serve in the military. However, both the players still have a year to play before they get enlisted.

