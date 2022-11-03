How to Make Shears in Minecraft? You simply need iron ingots to make them. They are used to rear sheep. More information below.

Building a farm from the ground up can be tricky, even if it is Minecraft. Rearing sheep, feeding the animals, breeding, growing crops, and more. You can do many things in this game if you do not want to adventure. However, you will need proper tools to rear sheep and get wool to make clothes.

One of those tools is a handy pair of shears. Let us look at what you need and the steps to make those shears.

How to Make Shears in Minecraft



Here is a video you can use to make shears; just follow along.

Step 1 – Mining Iron and Smelting it

The first step to making shears is finding the raw material, Iron. Iron can be found in most caves and mines, so keep digging until you find some. A pre-requisite is that you will need a furnace to make Iron Ingots. Fortunately, we already have a guide on making a Furnace; you can find it below.

You will need fuel to smelt it; use coal. It is easy to find and sustainable. You will need to smelt two iron blocks to get two iron ingots. After doing that, let us move on to the final step.

Step 2 – Making the Shears

We do not even need the crafting table to make these. First, open your inventory and place the first iron ingot on the top left of the 2×2 crafting GUI. Place the second one diagonal to it, that is, to the bottom right of the GUI.

Craft it, and Voila! You have just created a pair of shears to rear sheep. Let us look at how you can do that.

How to Rear Sheep in Minecraft

Equip the shear from the inventory in your hand and approach the sheep—Right-click on the sheep, which will start shearing it. Walk over the wool to collect it. You can also use these shears to harvest plants and destroy cobwebs.