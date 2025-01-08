Miami Heat Trade Scenarios: Top 3 Landing Spots For Jimmy Butler Apart From Phoenix Suns

The NBA trade deadline isn’t until February 6th, but trade season is already well underway. Dennis Schroder has gone to the Warriors and Dorian Finney-Smith has gone to the Lakers. In non-Nets news, the league now waits to see what will become of Jimmy Butler.

Butler is in the midst of an ugly split with the Miami Heat. He and Heat team president Pat Riley have been sniping back and forth publicly. The situation escalated to the point that Butler was suspended for seven games. Furthermore, Riley has gone back on his statement from two weeks ago that the team wouldn’t be trading Butler.

There are teams that will look at Butler’s history of messy breakups and steer clear of the disgruntled forward. But others will identify his defensive toughness and competitive streak as assets that can help them make a postseason run. Butler has dragged two under-manned Heat teams to the Finals in his six seasons in South Beach. There’s reason to believe he could help another contender, especially if he comes in as the second or third option.

It was initially reported that Butler was open to playing anywhere other than Miami. But in recent days, his agent has publicly ruled out certain teams. This limits his possible landing spots, as does his contract. Butler carries a cap hit over $48 million this year, including a player option worth over $52 million next year. Butler is 35, and it’s not yet clear if he’s willing to be acquired just as a rental, or if he wants a new extension in place with his future employer, which further complicates matters.

The Phoenix Suns have been volleyed around as a potential destination for the six-time All-Star, but that would require Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause, which his agent said yesterday has not even been discussed. Let’s look instead at three other destinations that could make sense.

The Golden State Warriors could give Steph Curry the running mate he needs by trading for Butler

Something has to change in Golden State, where the Warriors have fallen to 18-18 after a 12-3 start to the season. Steph Curry is an all-time great, but he’s getting less help from the rest of the roster than ever before. If things keep going the way they are, he won’t have a chance to chase a fifth ring because the Warriors won’t even make the play-in.

Butler would immediately force defenses to give Steph a little breathing room, and his take-no-s*** attitude could help Steve Kerr whip Golden State’s younger players into shape. There’s a scenario where pairing him with Draymond Green ends very badly, but there’s also one where the Warriors become a team that nobody wants to face.

Butler would be a great fit with the Houston Rockets

One of the up-and-coming teams in the league is the Houston Rockets. Head coach Ime Udoka has crafted this team in his identity, which means they are ferocious defensively and ultra-competitive, traits which describe Butler to a T.

Houston has plenty of talented young players, but the presence of tough veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have helped them reach contender status ahead of schedule. The Rockets are currently 24-12 and second in the Western Conference, so why not strike while the iron is hot? Butler’s playoff experience could pay huge dividends as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason all navigate their first postseason, and his defensive attitude could make Houston’s third-ranked defense even more formidable, which would be a terrifying prospect for the rest of the West.

Butler’s last stint with the Timberwolves ended poorly, but he makes a lot of sense next to Anthony Edwards

It might be a sensitive subject, but from a basketball perspective, a Butler return to Minnesota could be great. The Wolves have struggled to adjust to the post-KAT era. Julius Randle hasn’t been nearly the fit that team president Tim Connelly envisioned when he traded for him this summer.

Randle could be a good fit in Miami. Whereas Butler would impart his wisdom to Anthony Edwards while vastly improving the Minnesota defense. The Wolves have fallen off after knocking off the Denver Nuggets and reaching the Western Conference Finals last year. At 19-17, they’re just another team in the West right now. Butler could give them a new lease on life.