“Michael Jordan liked to f**k with me!”: Muggsy Bogues recalls the best memories he had going back and forth with the Chicago Bulls legend

Michael Jordan is a legendary figure not just as a talented player but as a talented trash-talker as well, and Muggsy Bogues knows it!

MJ is well known for his competitiveness and his need to win. He has displayed this on multiple occasions both on and off the court. Whether it’s at a cards table or in a simple game of pick up.

Michael Jordan was obsessed with winning, and this can be seen on his resume as well. Since college, he has been a champion. An NCAA Champion, six-time NBA Champion, and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

There is no denying the fact that the GOAT is a serial winner and will do anything to achieve victory!

Safe to say Jordan refused to lose, at anything. Even if it was going back and forth in a trash-talking match against his opponents.

Muggsy Bogues enjoyed going back and forth with Michael Jordan on the court

MJ loved talking trash on the basketball court. Apart from his mind-blowing skills, Jordan was exceptional when it came to getting into the heads of his opponents.

One player he went back and forth with a lot was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues who is one of the shortest players in NBA history would regularly attempt to guard Jordan when they played.

Bogues has recalled some of the best moments he had facing the Bulls legend. This included numerous insults about his height and also a time when he reminded MJ that he had stolen the ball from him!

It’s always great to hear stories about Jordan, especially when it comes from players who have gone one-on-one with him. Great to see that there are no hard feelings between the two.