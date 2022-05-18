“LeBron James won 31 playoff series from 2011-2020, whereas Michael Jordan won 30 in his entire career”: NBA Twitter continues to argue about the greatness of the two legends for the GOAT debate

According to a stat discovered by a Twitter user, LeBron James has won 31 playoff series in a 9-year span, whereas Michael Jordan won 30 series in his entire career.

The GOAT debate is one such conversation that has been going on for years and will more than likely go on for many more to come. In basketball, LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the athletes who have dominated this conversation.

Both are legendary in their own way, LBJ and MJ have been compared forever now. With both having ridiculously long lists of achievements, it is pretty difficult to pick one superstar and term him “better” than the other.

However, fans will continue to find the smallest of the stats that help strengthen the GOAT case for the player they are rooting for. And recently, a Twitter account just discovered a stat that favors LeBron.

LeBron James won 31 playoff series from 2011 to 2020. Michael Jordan won 30 playoff series in his career. pic.twitter.com/Y56A4cfAZk — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as a stat compares LeBron James’ 9-year playoffs success to Michael Jordan’s career playoff wins

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter engaged in a debate.

MJ won 6 Chips between 1991 and 1996. LeBron won 4 in his 20 year career — Curry/Akunmpo fan (@Kc4Tw) May 17, 2022

MJ is still 6-0 in the finals unlike Le0-10 — 〽️elo (@TrolledByMelo) May 17, 2022

38 seconds confirms Jordan knew LeBron stans would use stats. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/ImxRLixWxQ — TheBoiseLegend (@thinkB4Sillegal) May 17, 2022

Jordan also needed scottie to win every series 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — dustin yeager (@yungdenzel99) May 17, 2022

jordan also had significantly more help at the time pic.twitter.com/wHUpu0dhtz — Tilt Wilt (@Brandon09606006) May 17, 2022

no player had a better peak period, no player is every going to win the scoring title & dpoy in the same season again, no player is ever going to win the league mvp allstar mvp & finals mvp in multiple seasons, stop this ridiculousness & let Bron be Bron. MJ=🐐&ITS NOT CLOSE!! pic.twitter.com/SpMGLiy5Ru — James Sweet (@JamesSw27860805) May 17, 2022

