Michael Jordan Once Hilariously Admitted He Believes Wilt Chamberlain Wishes He Were Born In His Era

The remaining 29 franchises couldn’t dethrone Michael Jordan during his peak with the Chicago Bulls. Despite years of trying, they were unsuccessful in stopping Jordan’s reign. Ultimately, everybody simply agreed that these teams and players were unlucky to be playing in the same era as him. Even the 6ft 6′ shooting guard hilariously agreed to the same while using a Wilt Chamberlain analogy.

During the NBA Playoff in the second half of the 1990s, Jordan was asked an interesting question at the post-game conference. The reporter couldn’t fathom just how frustrating it would be for other teams to constantly lose to MJ. Hence, the reporter simply wanted to know if His Airness also felt that these teams were unfortunate to be “born” in the same period.

The interviewer asked MJ, “Do you feel sorry for other teams that could’ve been great but had the misfortune of being born at the same time as Michael Jordan?”

Responding to the question, the Black Cat instantly admitted to feeling sorry for his competition. MJ stated how Chamberlain would’ve loved to play in the same era as him and left the entire room in splits after claiming that people have no control over when they’re born.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure Wilt thought he could be born in this time too so he can come and score 100 points in this day and age. I’m pretty sure I can say the same thing about that in earlier days. But unfortunately, we are born in the time we’re born.”

Wilt Chamberlain once commented that he would’ve averaged up to 70 points per game if he played in the 1990s. Hence, it does seem as though Jordan was taking a subtle shot at Wilt the Stilt by bringing up the latter in his reply to the reporter.

Perhaps only Chamberlain could’ve tried and prevented Michael Jordan from being the best player from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s. In this era, Michael led the Bulls franchise to be the most dominant franchise.

Barring the two seasons (1993-1994 & 1994-1995) that he wasn’t part of the NBA, Jordan led the Illinois side to a title win in each of the years from 1991-1998. Additionally, under MJ’s leadership, the team also finished five out of the six championship-winning campaigns with a 60-win regular season.