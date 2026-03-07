Michael Jordan Sends a Message to Anthony Edwards

Ever since Anthony Edwards entered the NBA, people have felt compelled to draw comparisons to Michael Jordan. The two share similar play styles, but these comparisons come more from their competitive energy throughout the game.

Advertisement

It’s hard shoes to fill once one receives comparisons to a player widely recognized as the greatest player in NBA history. Edwards hasn’t tried to be the next Michael Jordan; his focus is on being the best version of himself. That attitude is quite evident in his on-court performance.

He has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances while improving his level of play each season. That isn’t an easy feat to accomplish. However, Edwards has his eyes set on even greater feats, winning an NBA championship.

As he continues on that journey, Edwards took the time to sit down with legendary sports journalist Ahmad Rashad for a special interview. Rashad, who is close to Jordan, revealed a message the six-time champion had for the 24-year-old.

“I talked to [Michael Jordan] yesterday about you,” Rashad said. “He said he loves [your] passion on both ends that you have. You need to continue improving on your game, accepting challenges and thriving. He knows that you’re the type of person who has that determination.”

AHMAD RASHAD to ANTHONY EDWARDS: “I talked to MJ yesterday about you. He said he loves your passion… he said you need to continue improving on your game, accepting challenges, and thriving.” pic.twitter.com/XOITbnZbpu — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2026



Edwards nodded in agreement while Rashad revealed Jordan’s remarks. He has played the game the way that many greats from the past and present appreciate. It’s rare to see such a dynamic force on the offensive side of the ball, take so much pride on defense.

One thing Edwards will never do is back down from guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. That seems to be a lost art in modern basketball. Jordan understands the toll that can have since he took on that responsibility during his 15-year NBA career.

It must be an incredible feeling to have someone like Jordan speak with such high regard. Of course, Edwards didn’t show any signs of turning into a fan boy. Instead, he remained composed and accepted those words for what they are. He went on to reveal that the two had met before.

“He came to the gym [during] my pre-draft workout,” Edwards revealed.

At the time, Jordan was the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, who had the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Hornets weren’t quite in the running for Edwards since he was the projected top overall pick. However, Jordan understood the potential that Edwards had before he even stepped on an NBA court.

If Michael Jordan is a fan of you, clearly, you are doing something right. The scary thing is, Edwards still has a long way to go before he enters his prime, which means there’s no telling just how great he will become.