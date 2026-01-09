“He Was Wilt of His Time”: Kevin Garnett Puts Nikola Jokic in the Same Breath as Wilt Chamberlain Once He Retires

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s current stretch of dominance is stuff of mythologies. And while there is still a long way to go before the Serbian star hangs up his boots, former NBA champion Kevin Garnett believes that the 2023 Finals MVP is already a legend in his own right. However, once he retires for good, Garnett envisions Jokic being alongside the likes of Wilt Chamberlain.

There’s no sugarcoating what Jokic has been doing on a nightly basis. The 6-foot-11 big man is on pace to average a triple-double for the second consecutive season. Sure, Russell Westbrook’s genius has desensitized the mass to the significance of a triple-double. But a center averaging such numbers is utterly ridiculous.

Statistically, Jokic is having the greatest season of his career. He is currently averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. Surely, that would be enough to capture another MVP award. Unfortunately, the Serbian superstar won’t be able to after suffering a knee contusion, which will force him to miss the 65-game threshold.

Regardless, that doesn’t take away the magnitude of what Jokic has done this year. Garnett has watched the Denver Nuggets superstar closely over the past few years and has come to one bold conclusion.

“What he’s doing is f****** Wilt-like though,” Garnett said on Ticket & The Truth. “When Joker gets done, he’s going to look like he was the Wilt of his time.”

Do Jokic and Chamberlain have similar play styles? Not really!

Chamberlain has a reputation as one of the most gifted athletes of all time. Jokic is notoriously one of the least athletic superstars in NBA history. However, the impact of their dominance mirrors each other.

Many people view Chamberlain as a mythical figure. It makes sense since he played in a time when this wasn’t much footage of all his feats; the most most notable being his 100-point game.

Footage isn’t the issue for Jokic; there’s plenty of that. However, considering how unathletic he is, Garnett believes that future generations won’t be able to comprehend how Jokic was able to dominate. Tony Allen shares the same sentiment and made a joke following Garnett’s remark.

“Looking back at them old clips, it’s like, were they even trying?” Allen said.

Recency bias is an unfortunate bug and even though there are millions of clips and highlights of the big Serb doing his thing, it will be impossible to gauge just how good he was without watching him live. Jokic will now be out for a month. But when he returns, we will all be better served to soak every move he makes.