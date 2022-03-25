‘Michael Jordan, someday you might be as good as Earl Monroe’: How Jerry Krause instigated the Bulls legend and laid the foundation for a feud

Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause were part of the Chicago Bulls organization which won 6 championships in the 90s.

Jerry Krause succeeded Rod Thorn as the general manager of the Chicago Bulls in 1985 and deserves credit for the huge success of the team.

Krause is widely credited with bringing the team’s core together. He hired coach Phil Jackson, who recognized the potential of the roster he had at his disposal right away.

Krause had spent years scouting talent at America’s historically black colleges, as well as studying the game’s all-time greats.

Krause was extremely proud of his background and frequently lectured Jordan on the game’s greatest players as well as his own scouting credentials.

Jerry Krause sparked controversy when he stated in an interview, “Players and coaches don’t win championships; organizations win championships.”

Michael Jordan interpreted Krause’s statement as a direct attack on him and his teammates, and things were never the same.

Michael Jordan had a close relationship with Jackson and was adamant that he would not play for anyone other than him.

Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause: The feud that led to the Chicago Bulls splitting up

One of the first steps Krause took was to trade Jordan’s best friend on the team, Rod Higgins.

Krause later repurchased Higgins only to trade him again. It was the type of move that made observers wonder if Krause took pride in needling at Jordan.

“I used to poke him,” Krause recalled of his early feud with Jordan. “I used to tell him, ‘Someday you’ll be as good as Earl Monroe.’

Krause was credited with Earl Monroe’s draft and was one of the earliest to recognize his immense talent. He was always proud of ‘finding’ Earl Monroe.

“Earl and Elgin come to mind when I think of you. You’re a cross between Earl Monroe and Elgin Baylor, and you have the potential to be as good as both of them someday.”

“You make me think of him.” Then each time after that. “That fucking Monroe,” Jordan would say. “Where’d you take Monroe?” he’d ask. What comes second in the draft? Big fuckin’ deal” I think the whole Michael thing stems from Earl Monroe”

Michael Jordan slammed Jerry Krause by publicly undermining one of his best decisions.

Jerry Krause further strained his relationship with Michael Jordan when he announced that Bulls coach Phil Jackson would not return to the team after the 1997-98 season, even if the Bulls won the NBA Championship.

Jordan and Krause did not let their personal feud stop the organization from succeeding as they went on to create history.