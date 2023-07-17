“Michael Jordan Started It”: Brandon Miller Reveals Ridiculing ‘MJ’s Free Throws’ Secured $41,000,000 Bag

Charlotte Hornets’ number 2 draft pick had gone viral before the 2023 NBA draft. This was because, during a pre-draft workout with the Hornets, he had ended up trash-talking with Michael Jordan. Miller had discussed how he saw the 60-year-old Jordan airball a free throw and claimed that the Bulls legend trash-talked with him first. Recently speaking on Paul George’s Podcast P, Miller claimed that he things the interaction ended up getting him picked at number 2. The 20-year-old forward signed a $41,000,000, 4-year contract. He was not expected to be picked so high in the draft, with MJ’s move proving to be a huge surprise for most fans.

Advertisement

Regardless, Jordan might have used the little banter session to test Miller’s mettle. He was renowned for trash-talking to his opponents and respecting players who stand their ground. The same appears to be true for Brandon Miller, who explained his perspective during a recent podcast appearance.

Brandon Miller believes a banter session with Michael Jordan resulted in him being the number 2 pick

The 20-year-old forward recently appeared on Paul George’s Podcast P. Miller was asked about him trash-talking with MJ during his pre-draft workout with the Hornets. As it turns out, MJ used the opportunity to test Miller’s mettle.

Advertisement

Miller undoubtedly ended up impressing the Bulls legend, who used the Hornets number 2 pick on him. The expectation was that MJ would end up picking Scoot Henderson, who joined the Portland Trail Blazers instead. Regardless, Miller claimed that it was MJ who had started the trash-talking:

“I think it kind of showed another side of me. I don’t really talk trash, Ill probably look at you like you crazy, but I think me responding to him, I don’t think he thought I was going to say anything to him, just cause he is Michael Jordan. But you know I did see him airball a freethrow so, that’s one thing I have above him.”

Speaking in a press conference, Miller had commented earlier as well that it was Jordan who started the trash-talking. Both Paul George and his co-host Jackie Long also thought that MJ might have been left impressed after the exchange with Miller.



Speaking about his career and mindset, Miller revealed that it was the first time he was meeting Michael Jordan. Still, he treated the Bulls great as just another person until he was playing. It was only afterward that he greeted MJ and expressed his respect for the great. There is little doubt that his overall demeanour as well as the ability to stand up for himself played a big part in Miller being selected #2 overall.

Michael Jordan’s Miller decision has parallels to a certain Kwame Brown

The infamous decision to draft Kwame Brown is one that has often been said to be MJ’s worst, as Hornets owner. The expectation with this year’s draft was that Scoot Henderson would end up with the Hornets.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1671616479689850880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



However, much to everyone’s surprise, MJ pulled off an MJ and decided to draft Brandon Miller instead. While a top prospect himself, the decision has potential to attract immediate criticism.

Kwame Brown was selected over the likes of Pau Gasol, Tyson Chandler, and Tony Parker, back in 2001. A similar blunder will undoubtedly be talked about for years to come. This is even more true, considering how the decision to draft Miller was one of the last ones that MJ ever made, as the Hornets owner.