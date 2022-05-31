“Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods are the people I met who make people lose their f***ing mind”: When Charles Barkley talked about the crazy stardom of his Golf pals

Charles Barkley was one of several superstars who attempted to dethrone Michael Jordan as the NBA’s best player.

While Chuck was eventually unsuccessful, he did become close friends with the GOAT.

Jordan and Barkley formed a bond during their playing days that lasted long after their individual Hall of Fame careers ended. Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time, while Barkley was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

Athletes cross over and establish friends by participating in celebrity tournaments and socializing in similar circles off the golf field, much as they do in many other sports. Tiger Woods was good friends with two of America’s most famous basketball players, but their friendship came to an end.

In 2009, details of Woods’ personal life were made public. Several women came forward to say they had extramarital encounters with Woods. As a result of Wood’s personal troubles, their relationship deteriorated.

Barkley made harsh statements about Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets a few years back. This sparked a rift between the two former NBA players, fracturing their relationship.

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are the two greatest athletes I’ve ever seen, says Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley discussed his participation in ‘The Last Dance’ with Scott Van Pelt on Sportscenter.

During the interview with SVP, Charles Barkley referred to Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan as “the two finest players he’s ever seen.

“You know, in my 36 years of being in the limelight, I’ve only met two people who people absolutely lose their f—ing mind over. That’s Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.” —Charles Barkley MJ obliterated the scale of the NBA superstar forever. pic.twitter.com/SR05u9T9ZM — The Ringer (@ringer) March 29, 2022

“The only two individuals I’ve ever met that makes people go insane when they see them or are in the same room with them are Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods,” Chuck stated. “When you’re with Michael and Tiger… you’re in the presence of something insane and wonderful.”

One can only imagine the talks this massive three would have. Their friendship, however, came crumbling down as Woods’ life came crashing down.

The three legends of their respective sports are at odds with one another. However, there is a tremendous sense of adoration and respect for their accomplishments and personalities.