Michael Jordan, Who Once Bested Tiger Woods in a Bet, Destroyed a Chicago Bulls Rookie After His Retirement

A legendary trash talker, Michael Jordan once came down to the Bulls’ facility and destroyed rookie who smack talked.

Michael Jordan is no stranger to trash-talking. In fact, he holds a legendary status amongst former stars for his ability to get under people’s skin.

Equipped with exceptional athleticism and creativity, Jordan used everything in his arsenal to wear down opponents. So, smack talk was never off the cards. But even more legendary than his trash-talking was his response to it.

MJ was usually so good that he never needed any motivation to perform. But to take his game to a whole new level, he would use his opponents’ words. Like fuel to the fire, Jordan would go off whenever someone questioned his game or supremacy.

So once when rookie Corey Benjamin claimed he could beat MJ in a one-on-one game, His Airness responded in style.

Michael Jordan schooled Corey Benjamin after retirement

In 1998, after his second three-peat, Jordan retired from NBA for the second but not the last time. The same year Benjamin, a rookie, joined the Chicago Bulls squad.

While on a call with the legend, the 6’6″ guard overstepped his boundaries. He proudly claimed he could beat Air Jordan in a one-on-one game.

A couple of days later, Jordan flew to Chicago and joined the team practice. He went straight for Corey and challenged him.

Benjamin, in an interview with Hoopshype, revealed:

“After practice, I’m walking off the court when MJ walks into the gym. He said, ‘I’m about to give you your chance.’ As a basketball player, it was the best feeling in the world to play one-on-one against Michael Jordan in front of everybody. The score was 11-9, just to let you know. Everybody says it was 11-0 or 11-1 or 11-2. He did get up to 7-0 pretty fast and I was amazed; I had never seen anything like that in my life. But the final score was 11-9 and it was the best one-on-one game I’ve ever played. It was like a dream come true.”

Jordan was 35 when he went up against Benjamin. Out of his 6th successful campaign, Jordan was nowhere in his prime when the two met.

But that was the thing about Jordan and challenges, he never ever backed down. Like the time Tiger Woods ended up challenging MJ.

While playing on one of the most difficult golf courses, Wood put up a bet against Jordan. He claimed Jordan could not beat 92. However, Jordan, after a poor start, got his bearings back and finished the entire course in 86.

In conclusion, The only rule of challenging Jordan? Don’t.

