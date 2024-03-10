Michael ‘Venom’ Page Channels WWE Legend Undertaker With Epic Walkout in UFC Debut, Emulating Israel Adesanya

Michael ‘Venom’ Page made an instant impact on his UFC debut. The former Bellator title contender’s walkout had fans in awe as he played the WWE legend Undertaker‘s music. He also donned the infamous cape worn by the WWE legend and then broke out into dance once the intro music started playing. The walkout had mixed reactions from fans-while some called it iconic, others were not very amused by it.

Advertisement

The Undertaker would always walk out to his theme song ‘Rest In Peace’. It would signify that his opponents did not stand a chance against him. MVP, too, delivered an impeccable performance against Kevin Holland to register his debut win.

Advertisement

Another fighter who made a similar entrance was former UFC Champion Israel Adesanya, who did an Undertaker-themed walkout during UFC 276.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page was looking to announce his entry into the UFC in a spectacular fashion. On his UFC debut, he took on one of the best fighters in the division in Holland. Fans called their match up as the real fight of the evening.

Even after getting into the octagon, the showmanship did not stop. He kept making faces and talking to his opponent while delivering a striking masterclass. Michael ‘Venom’ Page has only one aim in the UFC. He wants to become a UFC champion. During UFC 299 media day, he made his intentions very clear. And looking at how he started his UFC journey, good things are not looking to be too far from MVP.