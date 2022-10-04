Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022 Date : Everything to Know and Expect

During Minecraft Now, Mojang confirmed Minecraft Live 2022 on October 15th, noon EDT, thus ending the fans’ skepticism.

Minecraft Live is the main stage for everything Minecraft does, from mobs to newer features for the game’s future. Fans did not expect one to happen this year but were excited when Mojang announced it.

In this article, we will look at what the fans desire the most from the announcements of this event and what we know so far.

Minecraft Live 2022: What We Know So Far

We know the date of the event, which is October 15th, and the time, which is noon EDT. From the above video, we know there will be a mob vote. It lets fans choose which mob is added to the game next.

The mob vote will open on Twitter for players on October 14th. The vote will last till Minecraft Live begins, which is 24 hours. Now, these are the things we know so far. Let us cover the things that are possibly on the cards.

Also Read: How to Install Optifine for Minecraft 1.19

What we can Expect

Here are the things we can expect since it is the biggest Minecraft-related content event besides the Minecraft Championships.

Announcement for Update 1.20

It is a given that if new mobs are on the cards, a reveal date for the next update is also possible. The fans are demanding changes to the biomes, making them smooth.

They also want an update on the End Dimension, which hasn’t gotten any changes since their addition to the game.

A New Mob

Since the mob vote is a thing, it is a given that Mojang will add a new mob in the next update. However, it will be interesting to see what the fans choose as the next mob.

An Update on Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is another thing fans are excited about since it offers a new take on Minecraft but in proper story format.

We know only a few things regarding the upcoming game; click the article below for details.

Also Read: Minecraft Legends: Everything We Know So Far

Dungeons Season Three Announcement

Dungeons are a massive part of the Minecraft community. Ever since Season Two ended, fans have been demanding more from Mojang. Let us see if they deliver on that in this event.