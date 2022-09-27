Minecraft Legends : Everything We Know So Far

Minecraft Legends, a strategy-based action game, is set to release in 2023 for the Xbox and PC. Here is everything we know about the game.

Mojang Studios have partnered with BlackBird Interactive to create a real-time action game. This title is a spin-off to the Minecraft series.

The game will come out for Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will release between the first six months of 2023.

Below is the announcement trailer for the game released in June earlier this year.

The development of this game began way back in 2018. However, there were no announcements until June of this year.

Let us discuss some gameplay aspects and plot details to get a clearer picture.

Gameplay

The gameplay will be completely different from the previous iterations of Minecraft since it is a strategy-based game with an action spin.

The mechanics have familiarity with action games, while the gameplay elements are from strategy games. The game will be from the Third Person’s Perspective.

The gameplay will also have co-op-based and competitive multiplayer aspects. Like Borderlands, players must team up together to fend off enemies.

The success of Minecraft Legends has skyrocketed since the Microsoft purchase.

However, the chances of success double due to the gameplay being new to the Minecraft audience. Let us look at some story aspects we know about so far.

The Plot

Players have a lot of hype in terms of the story. The Piglins from the Nether invade the world, and your character must fend them off with the help of your friends and mobs.

The Nether’s corruption starts to corrupt and spread to the Overworld, a hero who rises to save this world from the invasion.

Although these events occur in the Minecraft Universe, no one knows if they are facts or just made-up. They are tales that every family passes down from Generation to Generation.

There is a severe emphasis on forging alliances with mobs and friends to take back the Overworld from the Piglins.

Players suspect this will play a massive role in the story’s development.