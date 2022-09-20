Top 5 Rarest Items in Minecraft and What They Do

The rarest items in Minecraft give passive and active buffs and have less inventory space.

Let us look at five of the rarest items in Minecraft to determine what will be the best for your gameplay and how they can help you.

Rare Items that Help your Playthrough

5. Totem of Undying

As its name suggests, the Totem Of Undying makes you unkillable for a while. The player has to hold this totem in one of their hands to avoid dying.

Unfortunately, they can only be found from Evokers’ death drops, disappearing once used.

4. Dragon Head

From a cosmetic standpoint it does not get much better than this. However the dragon head can only be gotten through end ships located in end cities.

Players can also use a redstone to open and close the mouth of the head. You can use it as an aesthetic helmet.

3. Mob Heads

If you’re a hunter, it is important to collect trophies of the mobs you have killed. Although, the difficult part to accept is that the drop rate for every mob head varies in the game.

Some heads like the zombie and skeleton ones are obtained only through creeper explosions, even that has a 2.5% drop rate.

Thus making these heads one of the most challenging aspects of trophy and item collection.

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s Ex Wife cost him $168 million along with dating another Bulls player

2. Enchanted Golden Apples

The enchanted golden apples provide tons of buffs to the players. Although, its found in various locations it is quite rare.

It gives players regeneration, eight golden armor hearts, and fire resistance for five minutes. Moreover, They cannot be crafted.

In addition, you can find them in dungeons, desert temples, and woodland mansions.

Honorable Mention – Elytra

It lets players fly and is only obtainable in the end ships.

1. Dragon Egg

Undoubtedly the most difficult item to find in Minecraft is the Dragon Egg. The egg spawns towards the end of the game and you will have to defeat the Ender Dragon to acquire it.

However, it is only a decoration and does not have a use in game as utility. But it can be a nice way to show off your accomplishments.

Also Read: Skip Bayless Disses Lebron James’s Commercial

These items can be hard to find, but provide great utility and decorative prowess in game.