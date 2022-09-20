Skip Bayless publicly despises billionaire LeBron James’ latest AT&T commercial 

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless throws shade at NBA superstar LeBron James’ recent AT&T commercial promoting the iPhone 14.

Billionaire LeBron James is one of the most recognized athletes globally, with companies lining up to sign him as a brand ambassador. Some of the four-time champion’s endorsements include Nike, Beats Electronics, KIA Motors, Sprite, and AT&T, to name a few. The King earns a reported $55 million annually from endorsements alone.

Recently, in the news for his commercial with AT&T, James could be seen promoting the telecom company’s deal on Apple’s latest iPhone 14. Joining the four-time Finals MVP was actress Milana Vayntrub, who reprised her role as representative Lily Adams.

The latest AT&T commercial features LeBron James 👑pic.twitter.com/ByJsP16Sfj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

With the commercial gaining national traction, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless didn’t waste any time in taking a dig at James. The former sports columnist took a shot at LBJ’s recently signed 2-year $97.1 million extension with the Lakers.

LeBron James and Rich Paul met with the Rob Pelinka about James’ future together with the Lakers, with the talks being ‘productive.’ LeBron became eligible to sign a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers today. (via @mcten, https://t.co/EFeMMcpxrY) pic.twitter.com/fczpk9pq9V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 4, 2022

Bayless, who continues to have a tough time fathoming James’ recent extension with the Lakers, questioned the 6ft 9′ forward’s hunger to win, comparing him to stalwarts Tim Duncan and Tom Brady.

Skip Bayless despises LeBron James’ recent commercial with AT&T, questioning his competitive zeal.

An avid critic of James since his high school days, Bayless can never get enough of the 37-year-old superstar. The veteran analyst never hesitates to call out the Cavaliers legend, questioning his moves on and off the court. In what many believe, the Undisputed analyst tends to cross the line on a regular basis.

A Spurs fan for life, Bayless has on many occasions crowned Tim Duncan as the greatest power forward of all time, putting him ahead of James. The veteran analyst’s affection for NFL legend Tom Brady is no secret too. Thus with the Lakers coming off a lackluster outing, Skip cited the examples of The Fundamental and Tom Terrific, who took less money when their teams underperformed.

Another huge (and lucrative) national-TV ad for LeBron (with Lily) … yet he insisted on taking the max from the Lakers instead of (like Tim Duncan or Brady) giving his team more cap room to improve the supporting cast. I just don’t get it. Does he no longer want to win??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 20, 2022

While Bayless is entitled to his opinion, James deserves all the money he’s getting as he continues to perform at an MVP level, entering his 20th season. The eighteen-time All-Star has for years carried teams on his back to the Finals.

