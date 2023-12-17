Minecraft Vs LEGO Fortnite Sparks Heated Debate Among Netizens

Lego Fortnite is a newly released survival sandbox game that has similar mechanics to Minecraft. It has been greatly discussed by netizens whether one of them is better than the other. While both games have their unique aspects, the conflict still arises as the newer one is more feature-packed.

Minecraft was released about twelve years ago as a Java-based game. Over time, many have tried to dethrone the sandbox game, yet few came close to its success. The sandbox game from Mojang touched great heights as it revolutionized the genre by giving players the possibility of building anything.

Throughout twelve years, Mojang has worked to evolve the game by bringing in new additions. The block-based survival game kept on being refreshed with new content, but the development had been slow. The slow development can be blamed on the Java Edition LEGO Universe Mod Engine (JAVALE), which was later taken over by Bedrock Engine.

To support both the old and new engines, the developers had to take a lot of time to deliver new updates. This slow content release has been frustrating for the fanbase, which led to the need for a newer game. Though the revolution that the game brought, made it the torch bearer of procedural sand worlds.

Following the release of Mojang’s title, the gaming world saw the rise of many iconic procedurally generated games like No Man’s Sky, Terraria, Don’t Starve, and more. With the recent release of LEGO Fortnite, which takes on the concept of Minecraft, many started to believe that the latter is better.

Which One Is Better, LEGO Fortnite Or Minecraft?

The answer would be none as both the games have their charms which gives them an edge over the other. The update frequency of Minecraft has always been in question as it takes a long time to deliver a major update. Due to this reason, many have resorted to modders who keep on adding new things for players to try. At the same time, the modding capabilities of Minecraft is something that LEGO Fortnite can’t match yet.

At the same time, LEGO Fortnite has a ton of interactable items that give a more detail-oriented experience. Players can create cars, NPCs that automate processes, temperature systems, and more that aren’t there in old-school Minecraft. Still, the lightweight nature and optimized gameplay of Minecraft is unparalleled and allow it to be launched on any system of choice. There are still a lot of things in Mojang’s sandbox game that give it a more living and breathing experience.

One advantage that LEGO Fortnite has over Minecraft is, that it is free for all. Mojang’s sandbox title costs $29.99, which is a hefty price for many. Due to the free nature of Epic’s take on the genre, many have resorted to it. With no paywall to enjoy the new game, it was largely adopted by many in no time.

The debate will surely go on for these aforementioned advantages of each game. So, there is no solid answer on which game is the best in 2023. Many believe that “newer is always better” while some still stick to “old is gold.”

Fan Conflict Between Mojang’s And Epic Game’s Sandbox Titles

Various players have different opinions on the debate between LEGO Fortnite and Minecraft. Some say that Minecraft is better because it can run offline, while some prefer a free online experience. The distinction in preference is what is starting the conflict and many have shared different views.

Some have said that LEGO Fortnite is fun at first hours and later gets boring. While some have taken their time to create incredible builds none have seen. Netizens even called the newer game a mix between Animal Crossing, Minecraft, and LEGO. With the best of all worlds, the game has managed to build its fanbase in no time.

Another part of the fanbase has been open to the idea of playing both games as they are fun. While LEGO Fortnite provides a more detailed experience, the other handles simulation better. Many have even talked about Mojang exploring the opportunity to build a Minecraft game with LEGO models. Both LEGI and Minecraft have collaborated in the past, and fans still await a digital collab.

Netizens even mentioned the creative community of Minecraft that has built large-scale maps that resemble real life. LEGO Fortnite has prebuilt items that can be used to create buildings, while Minecraft allows for a full brick-by-brick experience. All these separate qualities of each game will continue to bring more debate in the future.