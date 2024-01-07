Bro Saw Flacco Cookin and Decided to Lock In”: NFL World Overshadows Damar Hamlin’s Noble Efforts With Joe Flacco Trash Talk

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was recently awarded the Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP. This comes exactly one year after his heart-wrenching collapse on the field after a botched tackle that led to a cardiac arrest. He has since made remarkable strides in his recovery and then spread awareness about heart attacks, so much so that he is currently ruling the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award odds. Reacting to this, there’s no shortage of backlash from fans, mostly rooting for Joe Flacco, who took the field after a hiatus and guided the Browns into the playoffs.

Hamlin hasn’t left much of a dent this season after playing only five games and recording two tackles. However, he keeps busy by giving back to the community. His NFLPA MVP award comes in the same week when the star safety hosted his 4th annual holiday toy drive, benefiting 750 kids in his home state of Pennsylvania. He appeared as Santa and gifted underprivileged kids bikes, toys, and lots of books.

His work for the people has garnered him appreciation and congratulations from the fans. People are calling him noble and kind-hearted. This fan said, “Dude has been amazing this year. He has been a great story. Hopefully, the boys over at EA are paying attention and make him the Madden cover.”

Another fan wrote, “Hamlin is a hero on and off the field Praying for his recovery.”

This fan chimed in and commented, “Love to see it.”

Yet another fan stated, “That’s amazing love to hear these this kind of things happening from DH.”

This one said, “Something he actually deserves.”

However, several users questioned his motives, as the league would soon be deciding this season’s COPTY award. In their view, he doesn’t deserve the award due to his absence on the field. One of them quipped, “Bro saw Flacco cookin and decided to lock in.”

This fan said, “He trying to put his name out there again lmao he scared of Flacco.” Another fan chimed in,” Too bad he doesn’t distribute tackles and interceptions Maybe damar should just run a charity. No way he’s a comeback player of the year. He barely even came back.” Yet another noted, “really hope he doesn’t win CBPY.”

This fan put up a Joe Flacco GIF and wrote, “Comeback player of the year”

While most argued that acts of charity don’t make him a Comeback player and felt that Flacco is a more logical choice, some still felt that he still deserves the award, based alone on the fact that he has contributed so much to the community. Many others just went completely different directions while choosing their COPTY. One of them brought Baker Mayfield into the mix and wrote, “Baker Mayfield deserves Comeback Player of the Year!”

Joe Flacco has overshadowed Hamlin as the top contender for CPOY for a reason. His four wins have secured the Browns a playoff berth after their star QB suffered a season-ending injury.

Joe Flacco Came Out Of Nowhere

Flacco’s sudden resurgence as an NFL QB has been nothing short of a fairytale. After being released by the Jets, there were no suitors for the former SB MVP, who spent the majority of the season as a free agent. At the same time, the Browns were in quite a bind after DeShaun Watson was injured with a season-ending injury in the midst of their playoff race.

The Kardiac Kids had no choice but to turn to the man who once led their bitter rivals, the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory. Laced with experience and possessing a gunslinger’s arm, Flacco was brought in and has since guided Cleveland to contend for the Super Bowl.

The resurgence of Flacco from fringe QB to Brown’s savior has ignited the debate among fans, who believe the Super Bowl winner’s efforts on the field trump Hamlin’s work off the field.

This coveted award is given to the player who shows perseverance in overcoming adversity, in the form of a career-ending injury, or a quarterback who rakes in significant numbers after a bad season, as per Action Network.

While Hamlin did suffer adversity, he didn’t actually make a comeback on the field to deserve the award. Or, at least, that’s what the fans think. In contrast, Flacco literally came off the couch to shock the entire NFL ecosystem to its core. So, it will surely be interesting to see how it unfolds.