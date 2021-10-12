“Kyle Kuzma has more tweets than NBA points”: Former Lakers forward lambasted by Wizards fans for displaying low basketball IQ and high turnover rates in preseason

26-year-old former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is all talk no results- at least for now on his second NBA team the Washington Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma may be an NBA champion, but that doesn’t mean he’s good. That’s like the slacker in the project group claiming an A, because the smart guys did all the work.

He may be better than 99.9% of all people in the world Basketball wise, but be honest, he’s not an NBA star. Claiming Kuz is an NBA star is like saying Brian Scalabrine was important to that Celtics team in 2008.

Don’t get me wrong, Kuzma will absolutely destroy the average Joe on the court, you should understand the league has the best 400 something players, and he isn’t anywhere close to being the best in them.

Isaiah Thomas is out of the league, but Kyle Kuzma is still in it. A first-round, 27th draft pick by the Nets, a trade saw him come to the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell go the other way.

Oh, how I wish the Lakers kept Russell rather than Kuzma. We also saw Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart leave the Lakers, and they kept Kuzma. 4 young players who have had good careers so far after leaving the Lakers, but I do not see Kuzma following suit.

Words cannot describe how frustrating Kyle Kuzma can be

He’s shown potential – Kyle Kuzma definitely has. But Kyle is now 26 years old. Kuzma should be at the front leading the team scoring 20 a night- not making lowlights of his fails.

We’ve all seen what he can do – score 30 a night with absolute ease. But then he tanks the next five games, losing any momentum he has. Kuzma is that type of player who gets hyped on his own performance and lets it get to his head so quickly.

On paper, he averages 12.9 ppg shooting at a respectable 44% from the field, but a simple in-depth analysis of his games shows that his 12 points do not come consistently each game.

One game he scores 30, then the next two combined he scores single digits. Kuzma was supposed to be the third option on the Lakers, but failed badly. Last season when Anthony Davis was out, he should have been out there scoring, but he did not. He was as inconsistent as Nick Wright’s takes.

This article took me way longer to write because I wanted to start out writing a slander piece. I backed off slightly because we all know what a player he can be.

These lowlights sure don’t do any good boosting his ratings though. Also the fact that some fans had the gall to compare him to Jason Tatum. That’s like comparing a deli lunch to a gourmet meal.

The Lakers sure know how to draft stars, they just don’t know how to develop them. But Kyle here? He is neither. How do you play with Lebron James for three years, get tips from Kobe Bryant, and have a superstar like Anthony Davis, and yet be so average?

Kyle has more tweets than points scored in his career. I’ll end with that.

