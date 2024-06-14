Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Pete Alonso? 6 Teams Hungry for First-Baseman – Who Fits Better?

As the MLB trade deadline is knocking at the door, things are heating up for in the league. Since New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are underperforming, there’s a high chance that superstars first like basemen Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could play their cards.

Despite having a strong pitching cast, the Mets are currently in fourth place in the NL East with a faltered offense. Alonso’s trade move is a hot topic. However, the team can retain him to make it into the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Blue Jays’ offense has underperformed with a record below .500. In this scenario, trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be a challenging decision.

Currently, there are six MLB teams that are looking for a first baseman including:

San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees

The Giants have Brandon Belt. Although Belt is a power hitter, he is grappling with injuries. Thus, the team needs a first baseman who hits for average and power. And, it should be a left-handed bat to keep a balance in their lineup. Coming to the Cubs, the team is in the rebuilding phase. Therefore, they need a first baseman who can be their cornerstone.

The Mariners require a first baseman who can consistently get on base and hit for power. On the other hand, the Twins are looking for a right-handed hitter who can face left-handed pitching. For the Red Sox, the team is on a hunt for a first baseman who has a great batting average and on-base percentage. And, lastly, for the Yankees, the ideal first baseman needs to be a switch-hitter.

Considering these requirements, let’s take a look at Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso’s strengths and weaknesses.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a well-rounded hitting approach with power, average, and on-base skills. Also, he is an economical option since Vladdy has been under team control for several years. Coming to the negatives, he has not been performing consistently in the ongoing MLB season. Looking at Guerrero Jr.’s statistics, he can be referred to as a below-average defender at first base.

On the other hand, Pete Alonso is a stellar power hitter and has made playoff appearances in the past. Therefore, his experience of playing on the big stage could be handy for the contending team aiming to make it into the World Series.

Coming to his weaknesses, Alonso falls behind Vlad Jr. in terms of on-base percentage. Additionally, the Mets star is also on the verge of entering free agency. Thus, the team that acquires him cannot exercise long-term control.

So, the question looms who fits where?

Considering all the requirements and both the first basemen’s pros and cons, Vladdy Jr. could be preferred by the teams like San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox. The logic is simple. He has a well-rounded offensive skill set. However,

Whereas, the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners might opt for Pete Alonso because of his power-hitting and defense.

One of the highlights of the analysis is that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s trade move will be team-friendly versus Pete Alonso’s upcoming free agency.

5 other MLB players who can be traded before deadline

Josh Bell (1B, Washington Nationals): Washington Nationals are already struggling this MLB season and that is why Josh Bell with good on-base percentage and hitting power will be a great trade. However, through 2025, Bell is under Nationals’ control.

Tyler Anderson (SP, Los Angeles Angels): Any team looking to amplify their rotation can make a move on this starting pitcher. He is also under team control till 2025.

Miguel Andujar (DH, New York Yankees): Miguel Andujar is another hot commodity but injuries have plagued him. If he stays fit, MLB teams looking to add a DH can go for him.

Garret Crochet (RP, Chicago White Sox): MLB teams scouting for a high-ceiling bullpen arm can take a chance on him.

Paul DeJong (SS, Chicago White Sox): Paul DeJong is not likely a chip this year. He might be targeted next season only if bounces back with his offensive production.