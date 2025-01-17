Position Battles – NL West

The Dodgers are loaded, the D’Backs retooled, the Padres were quiet, the Giants both added and lost and the Rockies still suck.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Barring an injury the D’Backs starting eight and DH are in place, that means Pavin Smith wins the empty spot vacated by Joc Peterson’s departure. It also means young hitters Adrian Del Castillo (catcher) and Jordan Lawlar (shorstop) will either search for at bats or return to the minors.

The questions are in the pitching department. If Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Edouardo Rodriguez are locked in at 3-4-5 where does that leave Jordan Montgomery ($25 million for 2025)?

Justin Martinez inherited the closer role when Paul Sewald fell apart. Keeping it means no signing of a free agent of which there are still many capable ones available or AJ Puk grabbing it in the spring.

Colorado Rockies

So many problems for this team. Everybody else in the division is much much better mostly because they are really good to great and the Rockies are not.

Brendan Rodgers is gone. Newcomers Thairo Estrada and Kyle Farmer will see time at second.

Last outfield spot goes to Jordan Beck, Sam Hilliard or maybe Hunter Goodman.

With Jacob Stallings, the incumbent behind the plate and Austin Nola invited to camp, there’s an opening for twenty-three year old Drew Romo.

In the rotation, first rounder Chase Dollander challenges for a spot. The closer role is wide open, Victor Vodnik, Seth Halvorsen, Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley all with a shot.

Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s tough being a prospect in the Dodgers system. Gavin Lux was finally shown the door with a trade to Cincinnati. With both Teoscar Hernández and Tommy Edman staying put, Andy Pages will be fighting for playing time.

There also appears to be no room for top prospect Dalton Rushing even though he’s useful both behind the plate and in the outfield.

Even with an expected six man rotation, there are so many arms here. Yamamoto, Snell, Glasnow and Ohtani certainly claiming four spots. There’s also Landon Knack, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Bobby mIller and who knows about Roki Sasaki? Plus Clayton Kershaw should return.

Michael Kopech grabbed the closer’s role from Evan Phillips but you couldn’t tell me Blake Treinen couldn’t handle it or even Alex Vesia.

San Diego Padres

The Padres just don’t seem set. There are rumours about a potential Luis Arráez trade. Jurickson Profar’s departure opens left field and who will DH?

Fangraphs roster-resource has Tirso Arnelos in left and Eguy Rosario at DH. Sure, why not. There’s still plenty of time before opening day.

The four/five rotation slots are open – Randy Vasquez and Matt Waldron tentatively holding those spots. Reliever Adrian Morejon will be given a shot

Robert Suarez is the closer despite a downturn at season’s end. Like Arráez and starter Dylan Cease there’s been noise of a possible trade.

San Francisco Giants

Jung Hoo Lee returns from injury to claim center. Willie Adames signing moves Tyler Fitzgerald to second. Lamonte Wade jr’s at first but keep an eye on power hitting prospect Bryce Eldridge.

With the addition of Justin Verlander, the rotation appears full. Ryan Walker was effective after grabbing the closer’s role from Camilo Doval who’s still around.