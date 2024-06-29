Alex Rodriguez Confronts Past, "Darkest Moments" of Steroid Scandal and Lies Now His "Biggest Blessing"

Aug 20, 2005; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees third baseman #13 Alex Rodriguez follows the flight of his two-run double in the 4th inning at US Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jerry L

New York Yankees shortstop, Alex Rodriguez faced a lot of challenges due to the PED scandal and the web of lies he weaved around it. However, quite surprisingly, A-Rod considers this period as a blessing in disguise. What could have led to Rodriguez adopting such a life perspective?

Despite his baseball achievements, which include 696 career home runs (placing him fourth all-time) 3 MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections, and a World Series win, Rodriguez is not yet inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

One key reason for this omission stems from the shadow cast by the Biogenesis scandal that shook Major League Baseball in 2013. The Steroid Scandal involved a now-defunct clinic supplying performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to MLB players including A-Rod. Although Rodriguez initially denied the accusations and even hosted a press conference to assert his innocence, subsequent evidence painted a completely different narrative.

During an ESPN interview in 2014, Rodriguez described the steroid scandal as one of his worst periods and confessed that his willpower to prove himself as the best shortstop led him to make such poor choices. Looking back on it, he recognized his indiscretions and even expressed remorse for the way he lied about his involvement.

However, the difficult time also taught Rodriguez that success is not only restricted to career achievements but is also about a player’s conduct and character Hence, despite all the challenges, A-Rod considers this chapter as a blessing in disguise. As per the 2009 World Series champion, it imparted life lessons and helped him grow as an individual.

“When I look back, there are a lot of things I would have done differently. I look back at some of those interviews and cringe. I learned that it’s not just about hitting home runs and winning games that matters; it’s how you behave in the clubhouse, how you behave out in the world, what kind of father and role model you are. I think I’ll be able to look back at the darkest moments of my life, which were those, and think that it’s one of the biggest blessings in my life as I kind of move forward,” said Rodriguez.

Surprisingly, throughout this period full of downs, A-Rod’s family played a massive role. His relationship with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis improved considerably, and the divorced pair prioritized their daughters’ well-being over petty differences.

Still, things became complicated following the scandal since the MLB ordered a full-blown investigation, and Alex was initially suspended for the 2014 season (211 games at that point). He contested the suspension enabling him to continue playing in 2013 during the appeal process, although an arbitrator confirmed the suspension in January 2014 and reduced it to 162 games, covering the entirety of the 2014 season.

Well, Rodriguez did return to baseball in 2015, but he faced criticism and a decline in performance which eventually led to his retirement the following year.

Was A-Rod’s retirement voluntary?

Although not officially pushed into retirement, A-Rod’s career was impacted by a one-year suspension. Both the Yankees and Rodriguez reached an agreement that his final game would be on August 12, 2016, following which he would step away for good.

This decision to retire was a direct result of his decreasing performance and the Yankees’ aspirations of rebuilding with talents. Rodriguez admitted that it wasn’t solely his decision, citing the team’s direction as a factor.

Since retiring, A-Rod has secured a contract with Fox Sports as a commentator. Additionally, he has also ventured into investments and currently co-owns the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. Hence, from the looks of it, the scrutiny from the Biogenesis scandal wasn’t enough to disrupt Rodriquez’s post-playing career.