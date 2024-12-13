Kyle Tucker, Another Astro out the door?

Thr rumours suddenly came out of nowhere. His name had not been heard as one on the trading block. And then it was. Not that the Astros don’t have a history of not handing out large contracts or even retaining free agents to be. It’s just that this one is kind of different.

The Astros mini dynasty is unsurpassed. They’ve reached the post season eight times in a row, nine of ten and this year ended a string of seven consecutive visits to the championship series. The run including two world series championships.

Jose Altuve is the anamoly, he’s seen it all, been on all ten of those teams. He has watched his teammates come and go. The 2017 team that started the ALCS run included Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and George Springer.

Springer the first to go

You wouldn’t say that the Astros have been wrong in the people that haven’t been retained but it is a thing. Outfielder George Springer departed after the 2020 season. After seven seasons in Houston, he was entering his age 31 season.

Springer picked up MVP votes in three of his last four seasons in Houston. He was signed to a six year $150 million deal. The jays will not get their money’s worth. Springer has had problems staying on the field. His OPS+ has dropped each season.

He matched his OPS+ of 141 in his first season in Toronto from his last in Houston but it’s dropped each season since. 132, 102 and last season’s below average 92 with a career low OPS of 674. You would have to say Houston made the right call.

Correa was next

Correa who became a regular in 2015 at age 20, departed after seven seasons in Houston after the 2021 season.

Correa was signed and sealed to the Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract that he was hours away from signing in December 2022 before San Francisco called it off. Now he too appears to be on the trade block.

After the Giants debacle, Correa then waited on an agreed to contract with the Mets before finally moving on to Minnesota but the Astros kept on rolling as Jeremy Pena seamlessly fit into Correa’s shortstop spot.

They also let Justin Verlander go after a Cy Young season. The Mets grabbing away the almost forty year old righthander who would return after the Mets season went sour.

This off season is different. Now third baseman Alex Bregman has also filed for free agency. That’s another hole to fill. And suddenly word out of Houston is that either Tucker or star righthand pitcher Framber Valdez will be traded.

The difference between Tucker and the other dearly departed Astros is his stature as one of baseball’s best players entering his age twenty eight season. He’s still another season from free agency.

The most repeated deal is with the Cubs, bringing back his right field replacement in Seiya Suzuki and one at third base for Bregman in Isaac Paredes.

Tucker certainly seems like someone you’d like to talk to about a long term extention right now. It’s possible the still wet numbers on the Juan Soto contract is scaring them off and perhaps will do the same to other teams like the Blue Jays with Vladimir Guerrero Jr, also a year away from freedom.