These Pitchers’ Windups are Crazy

There have been several unconventional pitching deliveries in baseball. While some windups defy the rules of physics, others resemble dancing routines.

Some of the most bizarre pitching actions ever seen on the mound are listed here.

Dontrelle Willis – High-Kick Hurricane

Willis had his crazy-huge leg kick that nearly reached his chin when he would get ready to whip the ball sixty feet.

Despite the weirdness of his pitch, it worked! In 2003, he won rookie of the year, and he was a huge help in the Marlins’ ’03 World Series.

Johnny Cueto – Shimmy Master

Cueto turned his pitches into a performance art. His trademarked shimmy during his windup left hitters guessing when the ball would be released.

Although it sometimes messed up his rhythm, the pitch was mesmerizing to watch.

Hideo Nomo – The Tornado

The Japanese pitcher had his insane “tornado” windup, where his entire back would face the batter. Nomo would then violently whip around to throw his pitch.

Clearly, it worked, as he threw two no-hitters! Not to mention that he opened up the doors for future Japanese pitchers.

Tim Lincecum – The Freak’s Whiplash

Lincecum earned the nickname “The Freak” for his small 5’10” frame and giant mechanics.

The Freak would employ his full body for an explosive motion, allowing him to reach the upper-90s. This led to two Cy Young wins and two no-hitters throughout his career.

Dan Quisenberry – The Human Catapult

Quisenberry had one of the most extreme submarine pitches baseball has ever seen. His pitch got so low, that his knuckles likely scraped the mound.

Opposing hitters hated going against him, which makes sense with his 244 career saves, and a 2.76 ERA.

Some of these windups looked more like circus acts than pitching motions, but they all had one thing in common—they worked. Whether it was a shimmy, a tornado, or a flying leap, these pitchers proved that in baseball, sometimes weird is good.