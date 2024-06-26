“Shame on Them”: MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal Blasts Boston Red Sox Ownership, Predicts Narrative Shift Near Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox, a team typically known for their pursuit of championships, find themselves in a tough situation. Despite their storied past, a disappointing offseason has left them scrambling for a Wild Card spot. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has blamed the ownership for the failure to meet expectations rather than pointing fingers at the players or manager.

During an episode of “Foul Territory,” Ken Rosenthal highlighted that since the offseason, the Red Sox has shown a lack of drive and has prioritized prospects over immediate success. Rosenthal pointed out that the team is exceeding expectations, attributing the success to the dedication of the players and staff.

Next, he suggested that it might be beneficial for the Red Sox to act as buyers before the trade deadline by considering trades involving agents and acquiring new talent – an action not far-fetched given their current performance.

“So at this stage, as well as they’re playing and as interesting as they are, I would expect that they will buy and that they will maybe do two things at once. They can trade some of their potential free agents, perhaps, and bring in other players. That’s not out of the question for them,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal further argues the importance of ownership supporting the team, with Alex Cora in the year of his contract. Apparently, the Red Sox have not shown a willingness to do so since the offseason.

“If they (Red Sox’s Ownership) don’t honor what their players and their manager and coaching staff have done here, and I’m talking again about their ownership, if they don’t do that, well then shame on them,” added Rosenthal.

This year has seen a turn for the Red Sox, shifting from being overlooked in the AL East before the season to contending for a Wild Card position. At the start of 2024, many betting sites anticipated the Red Sox finishing at the bottom of the AL East due to injuries and a lack of offseason acquisitions. Yet, they have consistently surpassed expectations.

Despite facing player injuries, the Red Sox have managed to secure victories. Their pitching unit has shone brightly with starters like Nick Pivetta, leading the charge. Manager, Alex Cora deserves praise too for his ability to motivate players and maximize their potential.

While teams like the Yankees and Rays are still considered frontrunners in the AL East race, the Red Sox have significantly narrowed down their lead. The Red Sox are currently trailing the Orioles by six games for third place and are nine games behind the Yankees in the division. They are also in contention for a Wild Card spot, sitting three games from securing the final position.

Looking ahead, with continued contributions from players, the Boston Red Sox have a real shot at clinching a Wild Card berth.

One standout player this season is Jarren Duran, who has emerged as a star for the team. Despite facing challenges on his journey to the majors after being drafted in 2018, Duran has shown growth. His impressive performance has silenced any doubts about his abilities.

Does Boston Red Sox’s Jarren Duran deserve to be an All-Star?

Jarren Duran’s reliability and endurance (participating in all 79 games) are assets. He ranks in the top 10 for Wins Above Replacement (WAR) across all of baseball. Duran’s contributions have also played a vital role in the Red Sox’s unexpected push toward clinching a Wild Card spot.

Now, here’s the catch! Although Red Sox supporters are vocal in their backing, fan voting heavily influences the selection of All-Star starters. Liked players such as Aaron Judge and established veterans may receive more votes.

The American League outfield boasts an abundance of talent. Thus, it creates competition for the limited reserve spots, determined by players and managers. The final verdict remains to be seen. Duran’s impressive performance is bound to attract attention, and his contribution to the Red Sox’s playoff drive might bolster his position.