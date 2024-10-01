mobile app bar

Good Bye Pete Rose – A Complicated Life Comes To An End

Elliott Price
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Good Bye Pete Rose - A Complicated Life Comes To An End

An emotional Pete Rose at ceremony for the unveiling of Pete Rose’s bronze statue at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 17, 2017.Pete Rose

Peter Edward Rose, Charlie Hustle as he was known, baseball’s all time hit king, gone at age 83. He was very good, banging out a record 4256 hits in a playing career that started at age 22 in 1963. He came back to Cincinnati to play and manage before his banishment in 1989.

Good Bye Pete Rose - A Complicated Life Comes To An End
Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose.

He was also very bad. After playing stops in Philadelphia and Montreal and certainly on his way to the Hall of Fame, Rose was banned after an investigation in 1989 determined he had bet on baseball and the team he was managing, the Reds.

His agreement with then Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned him for life but without a formal determination about whether or not he had bet on baseball. Rose hoped the latter would one day pave a way for him to eventually get in the Hall but it was not to be.

Good Bye Pete Rose – A Complicated Life Comes To An End
Jul 13, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A fan holds a sign Great American Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A succession of commissioners would uphold his ban. Fay Vincent, Bud Selig and Rob Manfred all keeping in lockstep with Giamatti in keeping Rose out of baseball’s shrine. In his 2004 autobiography ‘My Prison Without Bars’  he finally admitted to betting on baseball:

“I’m sorry it happened, and I’m sorry for all the people, fans and family that it hurt. Let’s move on.”

The very good included being a part of baseball’s Big Red Machine, the dominant Reds teams of the 1970’s that won back to back world series in 1975 and ’76. The 1975 win in 7 games over the Boston Red Sox believed by many to be the best series ever, In ’76 a sweep of the Yankees.

Good Bye Pete Rose – A Complicated Life Comes To An End
OCTOBER 17, 1975: Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk reaches to tag Pete Rose at home plate during a 1975 World Series game.

More very bad, There were 2017 rape allegations of Rose over a possible relationship with an underage girl many years before. Allegations Rose denied.

MLB granted Rose temporary reprieves along the way. Invited back for a few MLB celebrations, inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame and a short time as a tv panelist on post season baseball. He lived out the rest of his days mostly in Las Vegas, living off his name, signing autographs and other baseball memorabilia.

About the author

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

Read more from Elliott Price

Share this article

Don’t miss these