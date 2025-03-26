Greatest MLB Opening Days Ever

Jackie Robinson

It’s tough to beat April 15, 1947 as the most important opening day ever. Baseball and America changed forever when Jackie Robinson ran out to play first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Robinson had broken the colour barrier being the first Black player in Major League Baseball. So much talent that had been supressed forever would now finally arrive where it was supposed to be, players like Willie Mays and Hank Aaron would be coming soon.

Bob Feller’s No Hitter

On April 16, 1940, Bob Feller did something that has still never been done by any other pitcher. He pitched a no hitter on opening day for Cleveland against the White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago.

The next day all of Chicago’s players had the same batting average as the previous game (.000). Also the only time that has happened in the history of baseball.

Tuffy Rhodes & Tyler O’Neill

It’s been done four times now but the Tuffy Rhodes three homer opening day was just so unlikley. He had five career homers and he would hit five more but April 4th 1994 he went deep thrice. He joins Dmitri Young, Geroge Bell and Matt Davidson with three in an opener.

The Orioles Tyler O’Neill just hits one homer on opening day, he just does it EVERY opening day. He’s trying to go six in a row, he had four with the Cardinals, one with Boston and now he’ll open in Toronto with the Orioles.

5 straight Opening Day home runs for Tyler O'Neill! pic.twitter.com/OecX2ceD8Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 29, 2024

House That Ruth Built

On April 18th 1923 Yankee Stadium opened it’s doors. A cathedral built to cash in on the great Babe Ruth. The babe did not disappoint the more than 74,000 that showed up. In the fourth inning the Bambino brought the crowd to it’s feet with a long home run.

Gary Carter didn’t build Shea Stadium but his arrival was another stepping stone to the team’s championship in 1986. In his first opening day as a Met Carter served notice, walking off the Cardinals with a tenth inning blast.

Blue Jays First, First

On a snowy day in April 1977, the Blue Jays played their first ever game at home at old Exhibition Stadium. Everything was a first although Doug Ault added a second. The first baseman hit the Jays first ever long ball. He then added another for good measure.

Happy opening day. I hope you’re lucky enough to see something special!